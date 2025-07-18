Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America
Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market.
Cape Coral, FL, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cape Coral Housing Market Faces New Narrative:
Logical Choice Realty Group Offers a Ground-Level Perspective in Response to Negative Headlines
Recent national headlines have painted a grim picture of the Cape Coral housing market, with The Wall Street Journal calling it one of the “worst-performing real estate markets in America.” But local real estate experts at Logical Choice Realty Group (LCRG) are telling a very different — and more complete — story.
In a new video released this week, Kevin Kellogg, Broker of LCRG, offers a candid and insightful update on the real estate of Cape Coral’s housing market, pushing back on mainstream narratives with local facts, active listings, and firsthand insight.
“Yes, things have slowed,” says Kellogg. “But homes are still selling. Rental applications are still being submitted. And most importantly, people are still moving to Cape Coral. Growth is happening — just in a more stable and sustainable way.”
A Market in Transition — Not in Trouble
Rather than a crash, Kevin describes what’s happening in Cape Coral as a rebalancing. The video outlines several positive indicators that national coverage often misses:
Population Growth: Cape Coral’s population has increased by 1.5% year-over-year, a strong signal that long-term housing demand is alive and well.
Median Home Price Stabilization: In 2025, the median home price is $362,000, reflecting a healthy 5% price correction from the $380,000 pre-COVID peak — opening up new affordability for buyers.
Rental Inventory Surge: With over 2,000 active rental listings in the Cape Coral area, renters now have more options, more leverage, and better flexibility than ever before.
Kevin also notes that many investors currently selling may have entered the market at its peak. As prices and rents both normalize, it presents an excellent opportunity for new long-term investors to re-enter the market at better value points.
Insurance, Taxes & Budgeting Realistically
Kevin doesn’t shy away from addressing real challenges, either — especially those unique to Southwest Florida, such as rising insurance costs and property taxes.
“We walk our clients through these things early,” says Kevin. “We get insurance quotes, estimate annual taxes, and build those numbers into a client’s budget before we even show them a property. That way, they’re prepared — no surprises, no guesswork.”
This transparent and proactive approach is what Logical Choice Realty Group believes sets them apart — especially in a market that demands clarity and strategy.
More Choices, More Leverage — For Renters and Buyers Alike
With increased housing availability, Kevin emphasizes that both renters and buyers are in stronger positions than they’ve been in years:
Renters can now be selective, choosing the home that fits their lifestyle and budget.
Buyers can negotiate more aggressively, with motivated sellers offering concessions and incentives.
Investors can capitalize on cash-flow-positive properties with reduced purchase prices and more realistic expectations.
“We’re no longer in a market where you have to settle,” says Kevin. “There are more homes available, more room to negotiate, and more opportunities to find exactly what works for you.”
Beyond Sales: A Relationship-Driven Mission
More than just a brokerage, Logical Choice Realty Group positions itself as a partner for every phase of the real estate journey — offering:
Buying and selling representation
Investor support
Full-service property management
Insurance and financing resource coordination
Local education and honest guidance
“We’re not just here for the sale,” Kevin concludes. “We’re here to help people grow their portfolio, settle their families, or transition into the next phase of life. We want to create real relationships, not just transactions.”
Watch the Full Video
For a transparent, on-the-ground look at Cape Coral’s current market, including housing trends, investment opportunities, and expert commentary from Kevin Kellogg, watch the full video below:
Cape Coral – The Worst Housing Market.mov
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yDNnuYOdQze-vBwkHi_jRTaRWCN_a1n8/view?usp=sharing
Media Contact:
Logical Choice Realty Group
Cape Coral, FL
Kevin Kellogg – 239.677.9450
www.LogicalChoiceRealtyGroup.com
Kevin@yourlogicalchoice.com
