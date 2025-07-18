Kevin Kellogg Discusses if Cape Coral, FL, is Really the Worst Housing Market in America

Cape Coral’s housing market is stabilizing, not crashing. Kevin Kellogg of Logical Choice Realty Group offers a local perspective, citing a 1.5% population increase, a 5% price correction, and growing rental inventory. With more options for buyers and renters, and smarter planning around insurance and taxes, now is a strategic time to enter the market.