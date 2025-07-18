The Paul Kaplan Group Closes Over $30 Million in Listings in Palm Springs in First Half of 2025
The Paul Kaplan Group, one of the most established and trusted real estate teams in the Coachella Valley, is proud to announce that it has closed over $30 million in sales volume representing home sellers, during the first two quarters of 2025.
Palm Springs, CA, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)--
With over 25 years of experience in the Palm Springs real estate market, the Paul Kaplan Group has established itself as a trusted resource for homeowners seeking to sell architectural, mid-century modern, luxury, and condominium properties across the desert. The team consistently sets the standard for Palm Springs real estate representation with its strong local knowledge and marketing expertise.
"We're honored that so many homeowners put their trust in us to list and sell their properties," said Paul Kaplan, founder of the Paul Kaplan Group. "Our agents' talent, dedication, and client-first mindset contribute to this year's success in every transaction."
Among the team's notable achievements in 2025 is the sale of a $6,000,000 luxury estate in the exclusive Old Las Palmas neighborhood, one of the highest-priced residential listings sold in the Palm Springs area this year.
Recognized talent that drives results
Palm Springs Life magazine has honored several of the team's agents over the years as the Top Real Estate Agents in Palm Springs, including:
Alex Dethier
Greg & Kiki Tormo
Sara Swanson
Mike Johnson
Gary Johns
Niko Esposito
These top producers, as well as the entire team, have specialized knowledge in a wide range of market categories, including mid-century homes and architectural assets, luxury estates, Palm Springs condos, and 55+ active adult communities.
Whether you're looking to sell a classic midcentury home, a luxury estate, a designer condo, or a retirement property in Sun City, the Paul Kaplan Group offers a proven strategy, expert negotiation, and a personalized approach that delivers results.
About the Paul Kaplan Group
The Paul Kaplan Group, a real estate agency founded in Palm Springs and now part of Bennion Deville Homes, is known for its enthusiasm for design, decades of market experience, and dedication to client success. The company is known as a leader in the Palm Springs real estate market, with a portfolio that includes architectural gems and modern vacation houses.
Learn more. Visit www.PaulKaplanGroup.com to view listings, learn more about our team, and discover how we can assist you in effectively listing and selling your Palm Springs property.
Contact
Paul Kaplan
