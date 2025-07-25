Congero Launches Web Agency Killer - Websites in 60 Seconds, Unlimited 24/7 Support
San Fracisco, CA, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AI start-up Congero has launched in the U.S. with a bold promise: give small businesses a professional website in under 60 seconds - and keep it updated forever - for just $49/month.
Unlike DIY builders that expect business owners to design and maintain their own sites, Congero delivers a fully built, mobile-ready website instantly. Its AI-powered system asks a few plain-English questions, then generates a live website complete with layout, colors, text, and images.
All future edits - from changing business hours to uploading a new gallery - are handled by Congero’s 24/7 live chat team. Most updates go live in under 60 seconds, turning website maintenance into a real-time service.
“We’re replacing the outdated model of web design with something radically faster, smarter, and more affordable,” said a Congero spokesperson. “Our customers get the full-service agency experience - without the agency price tag.”
The platform is supported by a suite of autonomous AI agents, including onboarding, design, copywriting, and support. These agents operate behind the scenes to keep sites fresh and fully managed at all times.
Congero is now available to users in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia. Every subscription includes hosting, SEO basics, security, and optional domain setup - with no setup fee, no lock-in contracts, and the first month free.
Key Features:
Website created and launched in <60 seconds
Unlimited edits via real-time chat (24/7)
Flat $49/month - includes hosting, support, SEO basics
First month free, cancel anytime
Bring your own domain or have one provisioned
With more than one-third of U.S. small businesses still lacking a website, Congero aims to remove the friction, cost, and time associated with going online - while keeping sites as fresh as the businesses they represent.
Contact
CongeroContact
Richard Hanna
0422501425
congero.com.au/
