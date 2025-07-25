Congero Launches Web Agency Killer - Websites in 60 Seconds, Unlimited 24/7 Support

Congero, a new AI-powered website platform, has launched a full-service web design solution for a fraction of the the traditional cost. Businesses can get a professional website live in under 60 seconds - with unlimited future edits handled 24/7 via live chat. There are no setup fees, no lock-in contracts, and the first month is free. Congero combines the speed of AI with real-time human support, replacing the need for traditional web agencies. The service is available to in the US, UK & AUS