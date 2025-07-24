Chilling Sequel to Popular Children’s Horror Series Launches August 1
Are You Scared Yet? The 2nd Challenge: Twister Tales Hits Shelves Nationwide
Charlottesville, VA, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Angela Fincham, the author known for creeping out kids in the best way possible, is back with her newest book, Are You Scared Yet? The Second Challenge. This much-anticipated sequel in the Are You Scared Yet? series will officially be released on August 1, 2025, and can be pre-ordered through Barnes & Noble, then will be available everywhere books are sold—including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart, Books-A-Million, and most major retailers.
With black-edged pages, haunting illustrations, and a collection of twisted short stories that grow darker as the book goes on, The Second Challenge dares brave young readers to keep turning the page. Each tale stands alone with eerie endings and a hint of something sinister just under the surface—perfect for fans of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and Goosebumps who want something with a little more bite.
"The first book was just the beginning," says Fincham. "This one ups the creep factor, adds more mind games, and introduces a mysterious thread that links the stories in a way that’ll keep readers guessing. And yes—2:13 a.m. means something.”
As with the first book in the series, The Second Challenge is designed to get older kids reading for fun—and maybe sleeping with the lights on.
Release Date: August 1, 2025
Available at: Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart, Books-A-Million, and most major bookstores
Angela Fincham
1 540-748-0974
https://authors.tertulia.com/angelafincham-draftz2va4l
https://linktr.ee/AngelaFincham
