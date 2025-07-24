Shelley Strand’s Newly Released "Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth" is a Heartfelt Life Story That Explores Ministry, Faith, and the Journey of a Pastor and Missionary
“Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelley Strand is a compelling narrative that delves into the ministry work with the First Nations of Canada and the United States, offering readers a unique perspective on faith and service.
New York, NY, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth”: an engaging and insightful account of Pastor Garth’s life, ministry, and the impact of faith on his work with First Nations communities. “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth” is the creation of published author, Shelley Strand, a talented writer, poet, and Christian songwriter. She has authored two books, including Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love and Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth, which reflects her ministry work with the First Nations of Canada and the United States. Shelley, along with her husband, graduated from the First Nations Baptist Bible Institute and Seminars in 2016, a ministry of Baptist Mid-Missions. She serves her local church by playing on the Worship Team and has been actively involved in a Special Needs Ministry for the past 15 years, sharing the message of Jesus. Shelley’s passion for writing and ministry continues to inspire and serve others.
Strand shares, “Based on a true story, Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth is the other side of the story to Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love (his book of truth parallels his wife’s book of love). It’s a life story of absorbable characters to laugh with and to remember!
I do not know how this story will end, as I write fervently to reach it before God takes the main character home. It’ll be interesting to see what He did with Pastor Garth’s life and to see what He’ll choose to have for the ending of his book.
“Ride along on the surf of events that develop into literal storms here and there, including a spoken true adventure of the Trail of Tears.
“You’ll find out who the famous hymnal writers were and how they were involved. Moreover, meet with the surprise of a couple movie star heroes from the older films and how they fold into his life story, all the while narrowing in on how God used this pastor and missionary to preach His Word in the lives of both those on reservations and otherwise.
“Remember, the ending will be what it will be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelley Strand’s new book brings a powerful story of faith, service, and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Strand shares, “Based on a true story, Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth is the other side of the story to Rockin’ in the Spirit of Love (his book of truth parallels his wife’s book of love). It’s a life story of absorbable characters to laugh with and to remember!
I do not know how this story will end, as I write fervently to reach it before God takes the main character home. It’ll be interesting to see what He did with Pastor Garth’s life and to see what He’ll choose to have for the ending of his book.
“Ride along on the surf of events that develop into literal storms here and there, including a spoken true adventure of the Trail of Tears.
“You’ll find out who the famous hymnal writers were and how they were involved. Moreover, meet with the surprise of a couple movie star heroes from the older films and how they fold into his life story, all the while narrowing in on how God used this pastor and missionary to preach His Word in the lives of both those on reservations and otherwise.
“Remember, the ending will be what it will be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelley Strand’s new book brings a powerful story of faith, service, and divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rockin’ in the Spirit of Truth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories