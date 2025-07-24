Mandy Bellamy’s Newly Released "Rosie’s Birthday Wish" is a Heartfelt Tale of Longing, Love, and Unexpected Blessings
“Rosie’s Birthday Wish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mandy Bellamy is a touching children’s story that explores themes of hope, family, and the enduring power of a child’s heartwarming wish.
Fort Worth, TX, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rosie’s Birthday Wish”: a tender and inspiring narrative that captures the emotional journey of a young girl yearning for connection and belonging. “Rosie’s Birthday Wish” is the creation of published author, Mandy Bellamy, who lives in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, near her four children, where she also enjoys time with her grandchildren. Mandy has always had a passion and deep love for children and has ministered to children of all ages for over twenty years.
Bellamy shares, “As a young girl growing up in a single-parent home with her loving mother, Rosie longs for a relationship with her father. She deeply desires to feel special, knowing that he loves her and knows everything about her. She daydreams about what he is like and about spending time with him, sharing the things they love together.
Every year, Rosie makes this her silent birthday wish before blowing out her candles, waiting for the day her wish will come true. After spending the afternoon of her tenth birthday alone, anxiously waiting for her mother to return home from work to celebrate her special day, Rosie receives a huge heartfelt disappointment. However, she is unaware that this disappointment will soon unveil itself to be a celebration that exceeds anything she could ever have wished for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mandy Bellamy’s new book offers young readers and their families a moving and beautifully illustrated story that encourages faith, resilience, and the belief that even the deepest desires of our hearts are seen.
Consumers can purchase “Rosie’s Birthday Wish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rosie’s Birthday Wish,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
