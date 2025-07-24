Jack Tenerelli’s Newly Released "The Gideon Force" is a Thrilling Science Fiction Epic Exploring Rebellion, Loyalty, and the Fate of Humanity’s Second Chance
“The Gideon Force” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Tenerelli is a fast-paced, character-driven space saga that plunges readers into a high-stakes battle for freedom in a fractured galactic civilization.
Jamesburg, NJ, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gideon Force,” a pulse-pounding science fiction adventure set in a vividly imagined future where humanity’s survival hinges on the courage of a few, is the creation of published author, Jack Tenerelli.
Tenerelli shares, “Legends spoke of the First Ones—those who fled a dying world to forge a fragile new beginning on New Earth. Trapped on an alien planet, they rebuilt their civilization, determined to avoid the mistakes that doomed their ancestors. A vast interplanetary terraforming project expanded humanity’s reach, giving rise to colonies and mining camps across New Earth’s territories to sustain the burgeoning population.
“But prosperity bred discontent. Colonists, chafing under the weight of New Earth’s control, began to rebel. From their anger came lawless space pirates and a secessionist uprising centered on the restless Copernicus colony.
“At the forefront of the chaos stands Captain John Gideon, a decorated commander of the NES Protection and a symbol of New Earth’s resolve. But Gideon has a dangerous enemy: the Black Morgan, the most feared pirate in the galaxy, who will stop at nothing to see him destroyed.
“As the threat of rebellion escalates, Gideon and his crew must navigate a perilous landscape of betrayal, battle, and ambition. With New Earth’s future hanging by a thread, can they unite their fractured worlds—or will humanity’s second chance crumble into chaos?
“Epic in scope and rich in tension, The Gideon Force is a gripping saga of survival, loyalty, and the enduring fight for freedom.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Tenerelli’s new book delivers a riveting blend of action, strategy, and deep character development that will appeal to sci-fi enthusiasts and general readers alike.
Consumers can purchase “The Gideon Force” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gideon Force,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
