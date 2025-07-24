Thomas Rylen’s Newly Released "Renovated Soul" is a Powerful Spiritual Guide to Healing, Identity, and Victory Through Faith in Christ
“Renovated Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Rylen is an inspiring and heartfelt exploration of personal transformation through the grace of Jesus. Drawing from his own journey of suffering and restoration, Rylen offers readers hope, healing, and unshakable faith.
New York, NY, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Renovated Soul”: a moving and deeply personal faith-based work that invites readers into a journey of inner renewal, healing, and spiritual breakthrough. “Renovated Soul” is the creation of published author, Thomas Rylen, the youngest of five from Spring, Texas, who earned a civil engineering degree in 2003 and later graduated valedictorian from a two-year Bible college. He endured a decade-long battle with severe mental illness that led to job loss, homelessness, and multiple hospitalizations. His journey from hyperreligiosity to healing is detailed in his memoir Hyperreligiosity to Grace. Now recovered and back in engineering work, Thomas shares his renewed life and faith in his new book Renovated Soul, aiming to guide others toward soul healing and victory in Christ. He enjoys writing, reading, antiquing, caring for his orange cat Beeve, and studying the Bible.
Thomas Rylen shares, “What does it mean to have a Renovated Soul? There are powerful spiritual keys that unlock the answer to this question revealed within the pages of this book. Jesus is inviting you today to receive his free and perpetual gift of “no condemnation” in your life.
“We all have challenges in this life. In the midst of your challenges, Jesus wants to impart permanent peace, healing to your soul, and abundant grace to overcome life's storms. Storms of uncertainty of the future, criticism from yourself and others, failures and regrets, guilt, or shame from your life choices whether small or extreme, feeling currently trapped in a shameful or destructive lifestyle, not feeling like you measure up, deep personal losses, heavy grief, or any other life challenge big or small you may have found yourself in.
“Renovated Soul was written with the goal of imparting an unshakable faith from the words of Jesus. The keys in this book I believe will show you how to always win in Christ in this life, and have a joyful expectation of a future home in heaven after this life.
“Renovated Soul is an invitation to discover Jesus as your Savior, and by drawing near to him, discover your true identity, purpose, and destiny. Renovated Soul gleans Biblical truths from the sacrifice of Jesus at the cross for you. Truths, that if you receive in your heart, will help you rise above a life of defeat within your heart and mind, and experience unheard-of wins at every turn in life through Christ. My hope in this book is that you will discover that you are a priceless prized soul to Jesus, who loves you deeply, and has a great future and hope planned just for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Rylen’s new book provides a heartfelt roadmap for overcoming personal trials through a renewed relationship with Christ. Readers will find encouragement, scriptural truth, and spiritual empowerment on every page.
Consumers can purchase “Renovated Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Renovated Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas Rylen shares, “What does it mean to have a Renovated Soul? There are powerful spiritual keys that unlock the answer to this question revealed within the pages of this book. Jesus is inviting you today to receive his free and perpetual gift of “no condemnation” in your life.
“We all have challenges in this life. In the midst of your challenges, Jesus wants to impart permanent peace, healing to your soul, and abundant grace to overcome life's storms. Storms of uncertainty of the future, criticism from yourself and others, failures and regrets, guilt, or shame from your life choices whether small or extreme, feeling currently trapped in a shameful or destructive lifestyle, not feeling like you measure up, deep personal losses, heavy grief, or any other life challenge big or small you may have found yourself in.
“Renovated Soul was written with the goal of imparting an unshakable faith from the words of Jesus. The keys in this book I believe will show you how to always win in Christ in this life, and have a joyful expectation of a future home in heaven after this life.
“Renovated Soul is an invitation to discover Jesus as your Savior, and by drawing near to him, discover your true identity, purpose, and destiny. Renovated Soul gleans Biblical truths from the sacrifice of Jesus at the cross for you. Truths, that if you receive in your heart, will help you rise above a life of defeat within your heart and mind, and experience unheard-of wins at every turn in life through Christ. My hope in this book is that you will discover that you are a priceless prized soul to Jesus, who loves you deeply, and has a great future and hope planned just for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Rylen’s new book provides a heartfelt roadmap for overcoming personal trials through a renewed relationship with Christ. Readers will find encouragement, scriptural truth, and spiritual empowerment on every page.
Consumers can purchase “Renovated Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Renovated Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories