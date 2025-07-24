Junior Washe’s Newly Released "Life of Death" is a Profound Spiritual Exploration of Mankind’s Relationship with Death and the Redemptive Power of Jesus Christ
“Life of Death” from Christian Faith Publishing author Junior Washe is a deeply theological and thought-provoking work that examines the origin and defeat of death through Christ, offering readers clarity, hope, and a renewed understanding of eternal life.
Augusta, ME, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Life of Death”: a compelling and revelatory discussion on the spiritual history of death and its ultimate defeat through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. “Life of Death” is the creation of published author, Junior Washe, an American author originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with a lifelong passion for literature and poetry. Encouraged by his father, who believed he had a divine calling, Washe was sent to seminary at a young age. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications from Bangalore University in India and was selected in 2016 for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship, completing a certificate in Civic Leadership from Virginia Tech.
Currently serving in the Maine Army National Guard, Washe is deeply committed to his Christian faith. His debut book, The Life of Death, explores the spiritual journey of death from its origin to its defeat through Jesus Christ, aiming to reconnect people with God. He comes from a loving, close-knit family of eight children.
Washe shares, “Considered to be inevitable, death is the death knell for mankind. Attached to life and ignorant of what the next chapter after death has to offer, if next chapter there could be, men are helpless in the face of death.
“Life of Death is not a set of words that offers a semblance of hope to men in the face of this fatality called death. This book is an answer to the greatest concern for human life on earth, according to the Bible.
“Death was not attached to the existence of man when he was created. Man, being conceived by God, who lives in eternity, benefited from the same attribute as his Creator, that of eternity.
“Endowed with free will, man, unfortunately, disobeyed God and sinned against his Creator. Death being attached to sin, caused a macabre scenario that brought about the birth of death, through Adam and Eve, under the influence of the devil.
“Death being a separation between men and God, and anxious to hand over the attribute of immortal and eternal to men, God paid the price of sin to reconnect men to Him. Savior God in human flesh, Jesus separated Himself from divinity to attach men to the glory of eternal life.
“The victorious passage to Golgotha of the Savior sealed the act of salvation and eternally nailed death. Believing in the act of salvation gives man eternal life.
“Life of Death traces the passage of death from its birth to its death, and reassures men of the availability of life. Death is not inevitable, it’s a reality replaced by life, through faith in God and in His sacrifice in Jesus Christ. Life of Death is a book about the death of death and the life of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Junior Washe’s new book delivers a biblically grounded and deeply personal narrative that offers readers spiritual insight, encouragement, and an invitation to embrace life through faith.
Consumers can purchase “Life of Death” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life of Death,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
