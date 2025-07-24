Devon Wilfoung’s New Book, "The Rebirth of Get It in," Follows One Man’s Journey Behind Bars, Navigating His Plans for the Future with Suspicion of Those Around Them
Durham, NC, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Devon Wilfoung has completed his most recent book, “The Rebirth of Get It In”: a compelling novel that follows Imf, a man who finds himself incarcerated and planning his return to the top, all while paranoia and mistrust seeps into his mind as his time in prison continues.
“Imf’s gut was full of fear and the feeling of defeat. He set numb for days in his dark jail cell with nothing but his thoughts and loneliness. He wondered if his crime had been too high a price to pay. Even though he has a few regrets, he intended to build up his empire right from the bedside of his prison cell, but he first had to surrender his own burden of doubt. He was unsure if he could really pull it off,” writes Wilfoung.
“Building a lucrative drug operation from a six-by-eight-foot jail cell was going to be a challenge. Imf knew that he would need a lot of outside help, but that was going to be next to impossible. He was informed that some of his incompetent, insubordinate street hustlers may have been snitches. In addition to that, he had lost communication with the only trustworthy comrade he knew.
“Not knowing who to trust, Imf became anxious and obsessive. He felt certain that he was being watched, so he overthought everything he did. In his mind, there was enough justifiable suspicion toward everyone he knew, but he never thought in a million years that the woman he loved would ever have ratted him out. Finally, his reality kicked in, then he realized that where he sat now could be his home for a very long time. He asked himself if he could really make it a year in the big pen, let alone thirty?”
Published by Fulton Books, Devon Wilfoung’s book will captivate readers as they follow Imf unravel and discover who he can truly trust on the inside. Expertly paced and character-driven, this suspense-fueled novel will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Rebirth of Get It In” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
