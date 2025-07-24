Chuck Roy’s New Book, “Paperback Writer: Nine unique short stories celebrating the words and lyrics of The Beatles: Volumes 1-9,” is Released
Albion, ME, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chuck Roy, a loving husband and father, as well as a retired pharmacist, has completed his most recent book, “Paperback Writer: Nine unique short stories celebrating the words and lyrics of The Beatles: Volumes 1-9”: a fascinating series of short stories inspired by The Beatles’s discography.
A native of Waterville, Maine, author Chuck Roy met his wife, Alissa, in a pharmacy of all places. They moved to the rural town of Albion, Maine, and together raised four wonderful sons: Mike, Jon, Preston, and Chris. From canoeing the Allagash River to hiking Mt. Katahdin, they have all enjoyed exploring the many scenic sites of Maine, as well as spending time with the family dog, Rolo.
The author shares, “Try to escape the fog and make your way back to Blue Jay Way. But beware. There is one deadly caveat.
“Take a puzzling ride on the Magical Mystery Tour Bus with three people--three complete strangers with one very strong connection.
“Find out how a highly trained hitwoman named Madonna manages to make ends meet.
“Enjoy nine unique short stories celebrating the words of Paul, John, George, and Ringo.
“So take a stroll down Abbey Road and celebrate the genius of The Beatles. The lyrics are all there just as you remember. The characters in the lyrics are all present and accounted for. They just might not be who you really thought they were.
“Roll up, roll up for the mystery tour…”
Published by Fulton Books, Chuck Roy’s book is sure to delight fans of The Beatles, inviting them to revisit some of their best tunes and inventive lyrics that have captured audiences across the globe, presenting each song through a new and exciting lens.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Paperback Writer: Nine unique short stories celebrating the words and lyrics of The Beatles: Volumes 1-9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
