Author Cindy Agelwei’s New Book, "Firefly Wishes," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Navigate Impending Motherhood, Love, and Dangerous Threats

Recent release “Firefly Wishes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cindy Agelwei is a compelling novel that continues the story of Jenna, whose world is turned upside down when she discovers she is about to become a mother, with no idea who the father is. On top of this, she must discover who continues to send her threats even after a dangerous man from her past is gone.