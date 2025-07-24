Author Cindy Agelwei’s New Book, "Firefly Wishes," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Navigate Impending Motherhood, Love, and Dangerous Threats
Recent release “Firefly Wishes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cindy Agelwei is a compelling novel that continues the story of Jenna, whose world is turned upside down when she discovers she is about to become a mother, with no idea who the father is. On top of this, she must discover who continues to send her threats even after a dangerous man from her past is gone.
Hamburg, PA, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Agelwei, a loving mother and grandmother who was born and raised in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, has completed her new book, “Firefly Wishes”: a stirring tale of a young woman’s struggles as she tries to learn who her unborn baby’s father is while also contending with threats from an unknown source.
“Jenna’s journey to happiness and a new beginning is far from over,” writes Agelwei. “Still fighting to find her place in her new life, she continues to get knocked down. Now facing the news that she’s becoming a mother, she’s going to need to lean on her new family and friends for support and love. This news comes with a huge shadow in the form of a question: Whose baby is it?
“Aaron and Jason fight to forever win Jenna’s heart while balancing on the fact that the baby is one of theirs. Jenna struggles with finding out the truth for fear of losing one of them. As if the constant fear and struggle of finding out that truth wasn’t enough, Jenna has more obstacles to conquer.
“With the threat of Frank gone, Jenna thought everything would start falling into place. She realized how wrong she was when the threats continued to come. With Frank dead, the need to know who picked up where he left off had everyone crowding and overprotecting Jenna, making her feel trapped.
“Even with everything happening at once to her, Jenna knew she needed to figure out who completely and unconditionally holds her entire heart in their hands. When that truth is told, will she lose the other one forever?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cindy Agelwei’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as lines are crossed and bonds are tested with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Firefly Wishes” is sure to leave readers spellbound, reminding them how unpredictable life can be.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Firefly Wishes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
