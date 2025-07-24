Authors James & Kathleen Hamm’s New Book, "Cabin by the Mountain," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns About Jesus While Staying at His Grandfather’s Cabi
Recent release “Cabin by the Mountain” from Covenant Books authors James and Kathleen Hamm is a stirring and charming story of a young boy who loves to stay in his grandfather’s cabin where he and his cousins can play. But at night, all the children gather around the fire to hear the important story of the King of Kings and his loving message for all.
Mocksville, NC, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James, a loving husband and father, and his wife, Kathleen Hamm, have completed their new book, “Cabin by the Mountain”: a captivating story that follows a young boy and his cousins as they learn all about Jesus Christ while staying at their grandfather’s cabin.
“Once the town has disappeared and the road goes into the mountains, there is a dirt road off a gravel road connected to a side road from the main road,” write James and Kathleen. “In between three mountains, where most people dare not walk, there lies a cabin and a field. Join us as we learn from some friends about a King and His story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James and Kathleen Hamm’s new book is partly inspired by James’s childhood growing up on his grandfather’s farm, as well as his desire to spread Christ’s story to others. With colorful and vibrant artwork to bring James and Kathleen’s story to life, “Cabin by the Mountain” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to know Jesus and accept Him into their lives.
Readers can purchase “Cabin by the Mountain” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
