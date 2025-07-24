Authors James & Kathleen Hamm’s New Book, "Cabin by the Mountain," is a Heartwarming Story of a Young Boy Who Learns About Jesus While Staying at His Grandfather’s Cabi

Recent release “Cabin by the Mountain” from Covenant Books authors James and Kathleen Hamm is a stirring and charming story of a young boy who loves to stay in his grandfather’s cabin where he and his cousins can play. But at night, all the children gather around the fire to hear the important story of the King of Kings and his loving message for all.