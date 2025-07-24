Author Thomas Portman’s New Book, "What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two," is an Engaging Exploration of Commonly Held Misconceptions Concerning the Bible’s Teachings

Recent release “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two” from Covenant Books author Thomas Portman is a thought-provoking and enlightening discussion of common Biblical messages that are often misconstrued by people to fit their own agendas, offering a clear look at what God’s Holy Scripture truly says within its pages.