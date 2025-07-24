Author Thomas Portman’s New Book, "What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two," is an Engaging Exploration of Commonly Held Misconceptions Concerning the Bible’s Teachings
Recent release “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two” from Covenant Books author Thomas Portman is a thought-provoking and enlightening discussion of common Biblical messages that are often misconstrued by people to fit their own agendas, offering a clear look at what God’s Holy Scripture truly says within its pages.
Leesburg, FL, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Portman, a born-again Christian who has studied the bible for fifty-five years, has completed his new book, “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two”: a comprehensive overview of the lies and misconceptions about the Bible that people have been fooled into believing, and what the Bible actually says about such topics.
Author Thomas Portman holds an associate’s degree in business, as well as a BA in business from Wayne State University. He studied the Bible for a master’s degree at Shalom Bible College. He currently works as a corrections officer and a police officer, and has written about eighty-four poems, with a few being published.
In “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two,” Portman provides an insightful look at common lies and phrases that have been claimed as truth but clash with Biblical teachings. From claiming that one must forgive those who do not seek forgiveness to revealing the truth about Baptism, Portman presents actual Biblical text to back up his points and disprove unfounded claims that have been perceived as “fact” over the years.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Portman’s new book is inspired by the author’s deep-rooted desire to expose the many false or erroneous concepts that are not in the Bible but have become a part of mainstream Christianity. Drawing from his own Biblical research, Portman hopes to connect with readers who truly wish to parse through the lies and finally discover God’s teachings as they are meant to be understood.
Readers can purchase “What the Bible Does Not Say: Book Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
