Author Dorothy Kuehn’s New Book, “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person,” Aims to Help Readers Start Their Day Spending Time with Christ
Recent release “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Kuehn is a collection of daily devotionals meant to help readers take time during their morning routine to sit with Christ, allowing him to be a part of their day and walk with them through their journey.
Blair, NV, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dorothy Kuehn, a full-time receptionist at a nursing care facility who conducts Bible study classes for the residents, has completed her new book, “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person”: a stirring assortment of Biblical passages and daily devotionals to help readers start their days with Christ, helping to prepare them for the day ahead.
“Time with Jesus is a great way to start the day,” writes Kuehn. “Although I talk with him throughout the day, that morning time is precious. It took me a while to realize that these quick scriptures were my devotionals for the day. It is my pleasure to share them with you.
“Those who are used to long devotionals may see this work as a snack. To them, I would say, ‘No, this is an appetizer. It helps get you through the day.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dorothy Kuehn’s new book will inspire readers to take time each and every day to reflect upon their relationship with Christ, helping them to build healthy spiritual habits that will recenter their lives around the Lord and allow them to carry their faith with them.
Readers can purchase “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
