Author Dorothy Kuehn’s New Book, “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person,” Aims to Help Readers Start Their Day Spending Time with Christ

Recent release “A Quick Cup of Coffee with Jesus: A Devotional for the Busy Person” from Covenant Books author Dorothy Kuehn is a collection of daily devotionals meant to help readers take time during their morning routine to sit with Christ, allowing him to be a part of their day and walk with them through their journey.