Author Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "Eleven Passport Stamps," is a Riveting Tale of One Woman’s Travels to Fulfill a Prerequisite to Receive Her Inheritance
Recent release “Eleven Passport Stamps” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Lang is a stirring tale that follows introverted Olive, who is shocked when her mother leaves her a large trust fund after passing away. However, in order to receive her inheritance, Olive must explore the globe, leading her on a grand adventure to discover not only the world but herself in the process.
Katy, TX, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alexandria Lang, author of the online dating confessional “We Met Online And…” as well as the fictional ’80s coming-of-age story “Birds of a Feather”, has completed her new book “Eleven Passport Stamps”: a compelling story of a young woman who must come out of her shell and see the world in order to fulfill her mother’s demands that she has placed on her inheritance.
“Olive is an introverted young woman who has never ventured more than four hours away from home, nor has she ever had the desire to do so,” shares Lang. “Olive is stunned when her struggling-to-make-ends-meet single mother passes away, leaving her a trust fund, with the stipulation that in order to receive her inheritance, Olive must get out of her box and explore the world.
“These are the stories of Olive’s adventures, the extraordinary places she visits around the globe, and the array of interesting people she meets along the way, as well as some unavoidable sticky situations she occasionally finds herself in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandria Lang’s enthralling tale is a beautiful story of self-actualization that will captivate readers as they follow Olive’s unexpected trek around the world, discover the bizarre and fascinating locales and people she encounters along the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Eleven Passport Stamps” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt sheltered or held back in life, encouraging them to take their first step into a new world alongside Olive.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Eleven Passport Stamps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Olive is an introverted young woman who has never ventured more than four hours away from home, nor has she ever had the desire to do so,” shares Lang. “Olive is stunned when her struggling-to-make-ends-meet single mother passes away, leaving her a trust fund, with the stipulation that in order to receive her inheritance, Olive must get out of her box and explore the world.
“These are the stories of Olive’s adventures, the extraordinary places she visits around the globe, and the array of interesting people she meets along the way, as well as some unavoidable sticky situations she occasionally finds herself in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alexandria Lang’s enthralling tale is a beautiful story of self-actualization that will captivate readers as they follow Olive’s unexpected trek around the world, discover the bizarre and fascinating locales and people she encounters along the way. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Eleven Passport Stamps” is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt sheltered or held back in life, encouraging them to take their first step into a new world alongside Olive.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Eleven Passport Stamps” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories