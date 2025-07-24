Author Alexandria Lang’s New Book, "Eleven Passport Stamps," is a Riveting Tale of One Woman’s Travels to Fulfill a Prerequisite to Receive Her Inheritance

Recent release “Eleven Passport Stamps” from Page Publishing author Alexandria Lang is a stirring tale that follows introverted Olive, who is shocked when her mother leaves her a large trust fund after passing away. However, in order to receive her inheritance, Olive must explore the globe, leading her on a grand adventure to discover not only the world but herself in the process.