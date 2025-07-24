Author Steve Roush’s New Book, "The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm," Follows a Veteran Who is Hired to Protect a Young Woman on a Different Plane of Existence

Recent release “The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm” from Page Publishing author Steve Roush is a compelling novel that follows Bill, a veteran who is contacted by a mysterious doctor that promises a breakthrough procedure to repair his leg. However, Bill soon learns this doctor is from a different plane of existence, and in return for his service tasks Bill with the job of protecting his protégé.