Author Steve Roush’s New Book, "The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm," Follows a Veteran Who is Hired to Protect a Young Woman on a Different Plane of Existence
Recent release “The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm” from Page Publishing author Steve Roush is a compelling novel that follows Bill, a veteran who is contacted by a mysterious doctor that promises a breakthrough procedure to repair his leg. However, Bill soon learns this doctor is from a different plane of existence, and in return for his service tasks Bill with the job of protecting his protégé.
New York, NY, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Steve Roush, a loving husband and veteran of the US Navy who worked for the Department of Defence and holds a master’s degree from the National Intelligence University, has completed his new book, “The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm”: a thrilling tale that centers around a veteran who is transported to a new plane of existence in order to protect a young girl in exchange for a second chance at life.
“Bill, a crippled war veteran, believes his future is either amputation of his right leg or a wheelchair—that is, until Dr. John Theopoulos contacts him. The doctor offers a new medical breakthrough to repair his spinal nerves, tendons, and muscles, but the doctor wants something in return,” shares Roush. “As he explains, he and his assistant George are from a different plane of existence, one in which advanced technology, especially electronics, won’t work but the Art and Craft—that is, magic—does.
“The doctor desperately needs a military person from the ‘technological’ plane to protect his protégé, Aemilia, for a year. Bill, who learned Greek from his grandparents, grew up in the American West, rode horses from the time he could walk, hunted with a bow, and was on West Point’s fencing team. All of this fits perfectly with what the doctor needs.
“After some hesitation, Bill agrees and is transported to the world of New Rome. This place is one of political maneuverings, backstabbing, and open warfare, one in which he needs friends and allies as well as luck to survive.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Roush’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Bill’s journey to navigate his new surroundings and keep his promise to protect Aemilia at all costs. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Bodyguard and the Lindwyrm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
