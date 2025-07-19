United Capital Secures Terms for a $3MM Line of Credit & Term Debt
Customer in the security services industry looking to fund their growth through debt financing.
Houston, TX, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The customer is offering tailored security services to organizations and individuals, globally. Providing security services in over 100 countries, leveraging the latest software platforms, integrated tools to track regional events, news and public safety needs.
The customer was seeking new debt financing to payoff high rate debt they were carrying on their balance sheet. The was an additional need for debt capital to fund their growth opportunities, namely intelligence products, sales / marketing spend and the hire of additional security resources to meet customer demand.
United Capital was able to secure a revolving line of credit to fund operational expenses and a term debt piece to fund growth.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, we bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing. Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
The customer was seeking new debt financing to payoff high rate debt they were carrying on their balance sheet. The was an additional need for debt capital to fund their growth opportunities, namely intelligence products, sales / marketing spend and the hire of additional security resources to meet customer demand.
United Capital was able to secure a revolving line of credit to fund operational expenses and a term debt piece to fund growth.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, we bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing. Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
Contact
United Capital PartnersContact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Categories