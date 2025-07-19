United Capital Secures Terms for up to $8.5MM
Customer in the Event Industry Sector looking to secure up to $8.5MM in debt refinancing.
Houston, TX, July 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The customer offers a robust suite of turnkey services, including General Contract Services, General Session Production, Video Production, Content Creation, Live Event & Off-site Event Production and Event Freight Shipping.
The $8MM in new debt will refinance their current schedule of debt and provide liquidity to take on additional customers. The debt will be structured as a 10+ year amortizing note and a carve out for a revolving line of credit.
United Capital Partners is a premier financial services firm specializing in tailored debt solutions for businesses across various industries. With decades of combined experience, we bring expertise, agility, and a client-focused approach to financing.
Products include: Lease and Loan Financing, Growth Capital, Working Capital, Revolving Lines of Credit, Acquisition and Bridge Financing. Offerings range from $500,00 to over $150,000,000 and cover a wide cross-section of industries, including software, biotech, manufacturing and services.
Contact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
