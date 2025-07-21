UpKeep Launches UpKeep Intelligence, a Suite of Embedded AI Tools for Maintenance Teams
UpKeep has launched UpKeep Intelligence, a suite of embedded AI tools designed to streamline maintenance workflows. The tools, such as Smart Scheduler, Voice Fill, and AI-generated summaries, automate data entry, scheduling, and documentation without requiring separate setup. Built directly into UpKeep’s platform, they help frontline teams save time, reduce manual tasks, and improve accuracy. Available now at no extra cost for eligible plans.
Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, a provider of AI-powered maintenance management software, has announced the launch of UpKeep Intelligence, a suite of embedded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to streamline day-to-day tasks for maintenance and operations teams.
UpKeep Intelligence includes tools for hands-free data entry, automated scheduling, and AI-generated documentation. The features are embedded directly into UpKeep’s core product, with no separate platform or additional setup required. According to the company, this approach is intended to simplify the adoption of AI for maintenance teams without disrupting existing workflows.
“UpKeep Intelligence reflects our long-standing focus on the needs of frontline teams,” said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. “These tools are designed to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance productivity without requiring users to change how they work.”
AI Tools Integrated into Daily Workflows
UpKeep Intelligence includes eight capabilities designed to automate common maintenance tasks:
• Smart Scheduler – Automates work scheduling based on asset priority and technician availability. Early users have described the feature as a “game-changer” for reducing manual coordination and prioritization.
• Voice Fill (Work Orders) – Enables technicians to create work orders through voice input
• Smart Checklist Builder – Generates standardized maintenance checklists based on short text prompts
• Photo-to-Part Creation – Converts equipment or part images into inventory records with AI recognition
• Data Transformation – Cleans and formats spreadsheets during asset and part imports
• Work Order Closeout Notes – Summarizes completed work in a single click
• Activity Summaries – Condenses long comment threads and work order histories for quicker reviews
• Voice Fill (Requests) - Allows submission of maintenance requests using spoken commands.
The company states that these features were developed based on feedback from frontline users, and are aimed at helping teams reduce manual data entry, improve accuracy, and accelerate task completion.
Available Now with No Additional Setup
All UpKeep Intelligence features are natively integrated within the UpKeep platform and are available now to customers on eligible plans. The company reports that the suite is currently offered at no additional cost, with potential pricing updates to be communicated in the future.
See It in Action
Watch how UpKeep Intelligence brings AI to the frontlines of maintenance: UpKeep Intelligence: Smarter Maintenance with Built-In AI
Ready to see how AI can streamline your workflows? Contact your UpKeep account representative or visit the UpKeep Intelligence page to learn more.
About UpKeep
UpKeep is an AI-powered maintenance management platform built for frontline teams. The company helps technicians, operators, and maintenance leaders reduce downtime, increase reliability, and simplify asset operations. UpKeep is used by thousands of organizations across manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and other asset-intensive industries.
For more information, visit www.upkeep.com.
UpKeep Intelligence includes tools for hands-free data entry, automated scheduling, and AI-generated documentation. The features are embedded directly into UpKeep’s core product, with no separate platform or additional setup required. According to the company, this approach is intended to simplify the adoption of AI for maintenance teams without disrupting existing workflows.
“UpKeep Intelligence reflects our long-standing focus on the needs of frontline teams,” said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. “These tools are designed to reduce repetitive tasks and enhance productivity without requiring users to change how they work.”
AI Tools Integrated into Daily Workflows
UpKeep Intelligence includes eight capabilities designed to automate common maintenance tasks:
• Smart Scheduler – Automates work scheduling based on asset priority and technician availability. Early users have described the feature as a “game-changer” for reducing manual coordination and prioritization.
• Voice Fill (Work Orders) – Enables technicians to create work orders through voice input
• Smart Checklist Builder – Generates standardized maintenance checklists based on short text prompts
• Photo-to-Part Creation – Converts equipment or part images into inventory records with AI recognition
• Data Transformation – Cleans and formats spreadsheets during asset and part imports
• Work Order Closeout Notes – Summarizes completed work in a single click
• Activity Summaries – Condenses long comment threads and work order histories for quicker reviews
• Voice Fill (Requests) - Allows submission of maintenance requests using spoken commands.
The company states that these features were developed based on feedback from frontline users, and are aimed at helping teams reduce manual data entry, improve accuracy, and accelerate task completion.
Available Now with No Additional Setup
All UpKeep Intelligence features are natively integrated within the UpKeep platform and are available now to customers on eligible plans. The company reports that the suite is currently offered at no additional cost, with potential pricing updates to be communicated in the future.
See It in Action
Watch how UpKeep Intelligence brings AI to the frontlines of maintenance: UpKeep Intelligence: Smarter Maintenance with Built-In AI
Ready to see how AI can streamline your workflows? Contact your UpKeep account representative or visit the UpKeep Intelligence page to learn more.
About UpKeep
UpKeep is an AI-powered maintenance management platform built for frontline teams. The company helps technicians, operators, and maintenance leaders reduce downtime, increase reliability, and simplify asset operations. UpKeep is used by thousands of organizations across manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and other asset-intensive industries.
For more information, visit www.upkeep.com.
Contact
UpKeep TechnologiesContact
Nicole Sun
469-888-3035
www.upkeep.com
Nicole Sun
469-888-3035
www.upkeep.com
Multimedia
UpKeep Intelligence: Smarter Maintenance with Built-In AI
UpKeep Intelligence is a suite of AI tools built into UpKeep to help maintenance teams save time, reduce manual work, and improve accuracy. Features like voice input, smart scheduling, and AI checklists work seamlessly with your existing workflows.
Categories