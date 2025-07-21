UpKeep Launches UpKeep Intelligence, a Suite of Embedded AI Tools for Maintenance Teams

UpKeep has launched UpKeep Intelligence, a suite of embedded AI tools designed to streamline maintenance workflows. The tools, such as Smart Scheduler, Voice Fill, and AI-generated summaries, automate data entry, scheduling, and documentation without requiring separate setup. Built directly into UpKeep’s platform, they help frontline teams save time, reduce manual tasks, and improve accuracy. Available now at no extra cost for eligible plans.