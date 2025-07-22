Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "They’re Trying to Kill Me," by Paul Hendo Henderson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "They’re Trying to Kill Me," a dramatic reflection by Paul Hendo Henderson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About "They’re Trying to Kill Me":
In this true story framed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul doesn’t remember the journey to hospital. Within a few hours of arriving, Paul was placed in an induced coma. He remained in this state for nearly 30 days, quickly facing a battle against pleurisy, double pneumonia, sepsis, a perforated colon, and kidney failure requiring dialysis. His organs were shutting down.
Diagnosed with OCD and PTSD, these conditions controlled his life—the compulsion to steal only ham stock cubes from shops was unstoppable, and parking the car precisely within the white boundary lines of a bay was an exhausting obsession.
His mum doesn’t know about his illness or hospitalisation. Eventually, he calls her after nearly two months of silence. They talk for a while. It is the last time they will ever speak—she dies four days later.
The prayers have been answered. Paul returns to his family and “Team Henderson.” The nightmare ends—only for a new journey to begin. One that leads to a horror story that doesn’t end until he starts writing his experiences down.
"They’re Trying to Kill Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
202 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880462 & 9781805880509
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.30 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FFZLKDH1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TTTKM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In this true story framed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paul doesn’t remember the journey to hospital. Within a few hours of arriving, Paul was placed in an induced coma. He remained in this state for nearly 30 days, quickly facing a battle against pleurisy, double pneumonia, sepsis, a perforated colon, and kidney failure requiring dialysis. His organs were shutting down.
Diagnosed with OCD and PTSD, these conditions controlled his life—the compulsion to steal only ham stock cubes from shops was unstoppable, and parking the car precisely within the white boundary lines of a bay was an exhausting obsession.
His mum doesn’t know about his illness or hospitalisation. Eventually, he calls her after nearly two months of silence. They talk for a while. It is the last time they will ever speak—she dies four days later.
The prayers have been answered. Paul returns to his family and “Team Henderson.” The nightmare ends—only for a new journey to begin. One that leads to a horror story that doesn’t end until he starts writing his experiences down.
"They’re Trying to Kill Me" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
202 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880462 & 9781805880509
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.30 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FFZLKDH1
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TTTKM
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories