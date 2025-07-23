TargetTack® to Exhibit at 2025 GOALS Expo in Knoxville
TargetTack® has announced its participation in the upcoming GOALS Expo, taking place August 8–10, 2025 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Gun Owners of America (GOA) and is designed to bring together members of the Second Amendment community, tactical industry representatives, and firearms enthusiasts from across the country.
TargetTack will be located at Booth #1423 during the expo.
The GOALS Expo offers a combination of training opportunities, product showcases, and community engagement. Attendees include recreational shooters, competitive marksmen, firearms instructors, and those interested in personal defense and tactical readiness.
As part of its presence at the event, TargetTack will be demonstrating its target setup solution and providing access to exclusive in-person pricing. Company founder and veteran Ben Berry will be in attendance to engage with attendees and answer questions about the product’s design and applications.
The expo is open to the public and will feature exhibits, training sessions, and networking opportunities across three days.
For more information about the event, visit the Gun Owners of America GOALS website.
About TargetTack
TargetTack® is a veteran-owned company specializing in innovative target setup solutions for shooting sports enthusiasts, trainers, and professionals. Designed for speed, portability, and durability, TargetTacks are trusted by recreational shooters, competitive marksmen, and firearms instructors across the U.S. The company is committed to producing high-quality, American-made gear that enhances the shooting experience at home, on the range, or in the field.
Contact
Ben Berry
833-822-5748
targettack.com
