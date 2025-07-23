TargetTack® to Exhibit at 2025 GOALS Expo in Knoxville

TargetTack® has announced its participation in the upcoming GOALS Expo, taking place August 8–10, 2025 at the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Gun Owners of America (GOA) and is designed to bring together members of the Second Amendment community, tactical industry representatives, and firearms enthusiasts from across the country.