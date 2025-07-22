Vodia Announces Integration with Odoo Cloud

Based in Belgium, Odoo gives businesses easy access to a suite of simple-to-use business applications, a complete set of tools for any business need. The company has developed 50 key, regularly updated applications, with 1,500 active members who have contributed more than 50K apps to Odoo’s ever-expanding solutions toolkit. Odoo comprises a community of 100,000 developers worldwide, all devoted to open source software.