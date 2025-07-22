Vodia Announces Integration with Odoo Cloud
Based in Belgium, Odoo gives businesses easy access to a suite of simple-to-use business applications, a complete set of tools for any business need. The company has developed 50 key, regularly updated applications, with 1,500 active members who have contributed more than 50K apps to Odoo’s ever-expanding solutions toolkit. Odoo comprises a community of 100,000 developers worldwide, all devoted to open source software.
Boston, MA, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the Vodia PBX now integrates with Odoo Cloud. Odoo is one of the world’s leading open-source platforms serving over 13 million users worldwide from startups to enterprises.
Odoo: A Global Open Source ERP and CRM
Based in Belgium, Odoo gives businesses easy access to a suite of simple-to-use business applications, a complete set of tools for any business need. The company has developed 50 key, regularly updated applications, with 1,500 active members who have contributed more than 50K apps to Odoo’s ever-expanding solutions toolkit. Odoo comprises a community of 100,000 developers worldwide, all devoted to open source software.
The platform is available in two editions: Community (open source, 100 percent free) and Enterprise (extra apps, infrastructure, professional services). There’s no proprietary format, only PostgreSQL, so customers own their data.
Features
The integration of the Vodia PBX with the Odoo platform combines all the features of the Vodia phone system with Odoo’s suite of business applications:
Automatic contact creation and matching
Call logging in contact records
Call outcome and duration tracking
Integration with CRM leads and opportunities
Integration with helpdesk tickets
Support for outbound, inbound, and voicemail calls
To find out more about integrating the Vodia PBX with Odoo, please visit the Vodia Networks Odoo documentation page.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
Contact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490, ext. 453
vodia.com
