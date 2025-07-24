More Than a Loyalty Program: My Discovery Elite Raises the Standard for Filipino Hospitality
Discovery Hospitality, the trailblazing Filipino hotel group behind some of the country’s most celebrated hotel and resort brands in the Philippines, is elevating its signature loyalty program, My Discovery Elite, with a refreshed suite of benefits that reflect the brand’s enduring promise: heartfelt service, meaningful connection, and a deep understanding of what makes Filipino hospitality truly exceptional.
Pasig City, Philippines, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At the heart of the update is a new birthday benefit—PHP 2,000 in hotel credits and double points throughout the guest’s birth month. It’s a gesture that goes beyond rewards. It’s about remembering, honoring, and celebrating guests in a way that feels personal—something Discovery has always done best.
One of the program’s most valued benefits is early access to Discovery’s biggest groupwide campaigns, such as the Independence Day Sale and the Black Friday–Cyber Monday Sale, where exclusive add-on discounts are offered on already reduced rates. Perks also extend to major travel events like the Travel Tour Expo and the Philippine Travel Mart. Seasonal members-only sales also feature limited-time deals, complimentary experiences, and insider privileges.
Across all tiers—Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—members enjoy a core set of privileges designed to enhance every stay. These include up to 20% off the Best Available Rate, a welcome voucher for food & beverage or spa credit, and complimentary welcome drinks. Members also receive spa discounts at Discovery Primea, Discovery Coron and Discovery Boracay, with percentages varying by tier and service. Additionally, a 10% food and beverage discount is extended to members (applied to the individual member only, with a max bill amount of Php 10,000), making every meal more rewarding.
These benefits span Discovery’s core portfolio: Discovery Boracay, the rebranded luxury beachfront icon in Station 1; Discovery Coron, a private island resort in Palawan’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve; Discovery Samal, the largest resort convention facility in Davao; Discovery Primea, a premiere luxury address in Makati’s central business district; and Discovery Suites, a long-time favorite in Ortigas. These thoughtful touches reflect Discovery’s signature brand of service, known as Service That’s All Heart—a culture of care that’s consistent across every destination, from island escapes to city towers.
“Loyalty is no longer just about transactions and earning points—it’s about trust, relevance, and emotional connection,” said Jun Parreño, President of Discovery World Corporation and Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Hospitality. “At Discovery, we’ve always believed that brand love is earned through consistency, sincerity, and service that resonates on a personal level. My Discovery Elite is our way of deepening that relationship—by creating meaningful touchpoints that turn satisfied guests into lifelong advocates.”
What makes My Discovery Elite so distinctly Filipino isn’t just the perks—it’s the spirit behind them. The program is built on values that resonate deeply with local travelers. Guests are welcomed like family, their preferences remembered, and their milestones celebrated with sincerity. It’s this emotional intelligence—paired with Discovery’s consistent service excellence—that has earned the group some of the highest repeat guest rates in the industry.
As a proudly homegrown brand, Discovery Hospitality continues to lead the way in shaping what Filipino hospitality looks like on the global stage. It introduced the first all-suites hotel in Ortigas, setting standards for extended stays and personalized service in the local industry. From pioneering luxury in Boracay to redefining service across its entire portfolio, the group’s legacy is built not just on properties, but on people—and the relationships they nurture.
My Discovery Elite is not just a program. It’s a reflection of Discovery’s belief that loyalty is earned through care, not conditions.
To learn more or enroll, visit www.mydiscovery.ph.
About Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) is a proudly home-grown Filipino hospitality group, managing the Philippines’ best-loved brands—Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin, and Signature Collection. It has emerged as a pioneer in the Philippine hospitality industry – owning and operating a diverse and vibrant collection of properties in the Philippines’ most celebrated destinations. Confident in the growing Filipino hospitality industry, the group leverages its brand equity and trust for further growth in hotel management and expansion. Driven by its purpose to care for its stakeholders, DHC strives to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth. For more information, visit www.discoveryhospitality.com.
For more information, contact:
Blessy Townes
Vice President & Head of Digital Marketing and Branding
blessy.townes@discoveryhospitality.com
