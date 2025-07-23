President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea to Open World Tourism Day 2025 Activities
World Tourism Day is an annual celebration of the transformative and positive role of tourism as a bridge between nations, culture, development and people across the world and its manifestations are held under the patronage of the global tourism institution President: Professor Dr. Anton Caragea.
Brussels, Belgium, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On the occasion of the World Tourism Day 2025, across Europe, a string of events are planned including a cultural night, exhibition and an international tourism fair destined to showcase tourism role in the economic renaissance across the globe after COVID 19 pandemic devastation.
The line of international events will be held under the patronage of H.E. European Council on Tourism and Trade President, Professor Dr. Anton Caragea.
The largest tourism exhibition in Europe, “Tourism Renaissance 2025” will be inaugurated from 23 September to 29 September 2025 to coincide with the World Tourism Day paraphernalia International Conference Hall in Bratislava, under the patronage of President Dr. Anton Caragea.
Organized jointly by the European Council on Tourism and Trade (ECTT) and European Tourism Academy (ETA), this event brings together key stakeholders across the tourism industry.
It offers a valuable platform for small and medium-scale enterprises, as well as individuals aspiring to enter the tourism sector, to connect with market opportunities and showcase their products and services.
The seven-day exhibition, held on September 23 to 29, features 250 trade stalls and includes participation from a wide range of sectors such as hotels, tour operators, airlines, service providers and educational institutions.
President Prof. Dr. Anton Caragea will also attend a special cultural dinner night hosted as part of the celebrations to mark the World Tourism Day 2025.
The cultural dinner night will include a music show and several entertainment items as well as a bonfire and fireworks. A special video presentation on the occasion of World Tourism Day was also will be showcased at the cultural dinner night.
Categories