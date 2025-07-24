Country Band Southpaw Scores Eight Nominations at the 2025 Josie Music Awards
New Jersey’s rising country band Southpaw has received eight nominations at the world’s largest independent music awards in Nashville, including Country Group of the Year and Country Song of the Year.
Westfield, NJ, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rising country music band Southpaw is riding high after earning an impressive eight nominations at the 2025 Josie Music Awards, the most prestigious event recognizing independent artists across the globe.
The band—known for their genre-blending modern country sound—has been nominated in the following categories:
• Country Group of the Year
• Country Song of the Year for their recent single “Tumbleweeds”
• Female Modern Country Vocalist of the Year (Christine Radlmann)
• Female Modern Country Artist of the Year (Christine Radlmann)
• Fans’ Choice
• Music Video of the Year (Duo or Group)
• Songwriting Achievement Award for “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
• Songwriting Achievement Award for “I Do Over”
“We’re excited and grateful to be recognized in so many categories,” said lead vocalist Christine Radlmann. “It’s a huge honor to be part of such a supportive community of independent musicians.”
Now in its eleventh year, the Josie Music Awards brings together top artists from across the music industry to celebrate their work at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee on November 2, 2025. More than 86,000 entries were received this year, and less than 3 percent received a nomination.
About Southpaw
Signed to Deko Entertainment, an affiliate of ADA/Warner, Southpaw continues to build momentum after previously taking home Fans’ Choice at the 2024 Josie Music Awards and Country Group of the Year in 2023. Their sound, a mix of country roots and modern influences—blues, rock, jazz, and pop—continues to carve out a unique space in the genre.
Southpaw will release its latest single, “Mountain Man,” on August 1 across all streaming platforms. A music video will follow soon after. Southpaw’s last music video for “Tumbleweeds” has gotten over 175,000 views on YouTube.
Charlie Calv
908-705-0249
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
