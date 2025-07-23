Loveforce International Releases the First New Rita Graham Recording in Years
On Friday, August 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Rita Graham. It is the first new Rita Graham recording since 2022.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 25, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Rita Graham. It is the first new Rita Graham recording since 2022. It is a Soul song.
The new Digital Music Single by Rita Graham is entitled “On Your Way Home.” It is in the Soul music genre. The song has nothing but one instrument, a grand piano, and her voice. Rita Graham gives a powerful vocal delivery that attempts to capture the longing & vulnerability of the absence of a loved one. Lyrically, the song is about someone whose life has been dark and dreary since her lover has been gone. It is also about how that darkness is disappearing because her lover is coming back. The lyrics attempt to paint a picture of the dark forces during a storm and the power of the light to force them to fade away.
“We believe that Rita graham’s 'On Your Way Back Home' is a Soul Masterpiece, delivered by one of the great vocal song interpreters of our time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Rita Graham’s “On Your Way Back Home” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by Rita Graham is entitled “On Your Way Home.” It is in the Soul music genre. The song has nothing but one instrument, a grand piano, and her voice. Rita Graham gives a powerful vocal delivery that attempts to capture the longing & vulnerability of the absence of a loved one. Lyrically, the song is about someone whose life has been dark and dreary since her lover has been gone. It is also about how that darkness is disappearing because her lover is coming back. The lyrics attempt to paint a picture of the dark forces during a storm and the power of the light to force them to fade away.
“We believe that Rita graham’s 'On Your Way Back Home' is a Soul Masterpiece, delivered by one of the great vocal song interpreters of our time,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Rita Graham’s “On Your Way Back Home” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories