Endoacustica Europe Introduces Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder for Professional and Personal Use
Discover the smart and compact voice activated mini audio recorder with built-in VAS, calendar, security software, and high-quality microphone. Perfect for whistleblowers and professional surveillance.
Santeramo in Colle, Italy, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Endoacustica Europe, a leading provider of advanced surveillance and audio-recording solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of its latest innovation: the Voice Activated Mini Audio Recorder, also known as the BLACK-BOX.
Designed with discretion, efficiency, and high-fidelity audio capture in mind, the BLACK-BOX offers a compact and intelligent solution for individuals requiring reliable and secure audio documentation in a variety of settings.
The device is equipped with a built-in Voice Activation System (VAS), which enables the recorder to activate only when sound is detected. This feature conserves both battery life and storage space, allowing for extended deployment times and more efficient review of recorded material.
At the core of the BLACK-BOX is a high-quality Knowles microphone capable of capturing clear audio from up to 12 meters (40 feet) away. The microphone ensures natural, distortion-free sound reproduction, making it suitable for investigative, academic, and personal documentation purposes.
The recorder runs on a standard 3V button battery and includes 4GB of internal flash memory, supporting up to 100 hours of continuous recording. In standby mode with VAS enabled, the device can remain operational for several weeks.
The BLACK-BOX also includes a built-in calendar function and software that allows users to:
Set scheduled recordings based on date and time
Adjust microphone sensitivity
Customize audio quality and file formats
Securely access and manage recordings
The device does not emit any audible signals or indicator lights during operation, making it suitable for discreet use. Access to recordings is protected to prevent unauthorized tampering.
This tool is intended for use by professionals such as journalists, investigators, law enforcement officers, and corporate compliance officers, as well as students, researchers, and individuals seeking personal security solutions.
