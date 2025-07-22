David H. Luding Named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information.
About David H. Luding
With over 30 years of experience spanning over two hundred international projects, David H. Luding currently serves as president of DHLuding Consulting Inc. A PeopleSoft and HRIP-Human Resource Information professional, he specializes in workforce management, including absence, time, pay, schedules, and compensation. Luding has taken on diverse roles throughout his career, serving as a team lead, functional analyst, business architect, trainer, and facilitator, while developing expertise in core HR areas of job and position.
Before venturing out on his own, Luding worked as an independent contractor with various HRMS applications like PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos. His professional background includes service as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force, where he contributed to classified military projects.
Luding graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1992 with a B.S. in general studies. He maintains active involvement in his field through memberships in S.H.R.M., I.H.R.M., and P.M.I.
In his spare time, David enjoys taking walks, exploring garage and estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
