South Europe College Introduces Research-Based MBA Track for Aspiring Business Scholars and Strategists
Valletta, Malta, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- South Europe College, the MFHEA-accredited online higher education institution, has announced the launch of its new Master of Business Administration (MBA) Research-Based Track. This specialized, fully online program is designed to equip the next generation of business leaders and strategists with deep analytical and research capabilities. The college is now accepting applications for the first cohort, with studies set to begin in the August 2025 intake.
The Research-Based Track is a 90-ECTS, MQF Level 7 Master's degree, fully licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) and aligned with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). The program is distinct from traditional MBAs by placing a strong emphasis on critical inquiry and equipping students to conduct in-depth research that addresses real-world business challenges.
This track is ideal for professionals who aim to transition into roles in consulting, business analysis, or academia, or for leaders who wish to drive strategy within their organizations through data-driven, evidence-based decision-making. The curriculum is delivered through a flexible online model, combining asynchronous lectures with scheduled online discussions and seminars, allowing students to study while maintaining their careers.
“In a complex global economy, the most effective leaders are those who can critically evaluate information, identify emerging trends, and contribute original insights to their field,” said [Dr.Akram Ali], Provost of South Europe College. “Our Research-Based MBA Track is specifically designed to cultivate these skills. It offers a rigorous academic experience for professionals who want to go beyond the standard MBA curriculum and develop true mastery in business research and strategy.”
Students in the program will work closely with experienced faculty to develop their research skills, culminating in a final dissertation that allows them to make an original contribution to business knowledge.
About South Europe College: South Europe College is a modern, asset-light higher education institution based in Malta and licensed by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) with license number 2022-011. As a fully online college, it is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality postgraduate degrees. By eliminating the costs of a traditional physical campus, the college focuses its resources on a robust academic and support structure. All degrees from South Europe College are aligned with the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), ensuring recognition across the European Union and beyond.
