Aero Build Welcomes Brewster Pate as Senior Director of Operations
Aero Build is proud to announce the appointment of Brewster Pate as the company’s new Senior Director of Operations. With over two decades of leadership experience in advanced manufacturing and global program management, Brewster joins Aero Build at a pivotal time in its growth and innovation journey.
Nashville, TN, July 23, 2025 -- Aero Build is proud to announce the appointment of Brewster Pate as the company's new Senior Director of Operations. With over two decades of leadership experience in advanced manufacturing and global program management, Brewster joins Aero Build at a pivotal time in its growth and innovation journey.
Brewster brings a deep operational background from leading roles at both Wisk and Nissan Motor Corporation. Most recently, he served as Director of Manufacturing at Wisk, a cutting-edge aerospace company pioneering autonomous electric air taxis. During his tenure, he played a critical role in scaling advanced manufacturing capabilities and driving production excellence in alignment with next-generation mobility goals.
Prior to his time at Wisk, Brewster spent over two decades at Nissan in a variety of impactful leadership positions. His roles included Program Manager in the Program Management Office, where he was responsible for high-level cross-functional coordination, and Pilot of Business Transformation, leading key initiatives to modernize operations and optimize performance across North American manufacturing facilities. He also served internationally during a Foreign Service Assignment in Atsugi, Japan, further strengthening his global operational perspective.
“Brewster’s track record of leading complex manufacturing programs and driving transformation across organizations makes him a perfect fit for Aero Build,” says Brian Fuente, CEO of Aero Build. “As we continue to scale our platform and capabilities, his strategic insight and operational rigor will be essential to our success.”
As Senior Director of Operations, Brewster will oversee Aero Build’s end-to-end operational strategy, helping to ensure efficiency, scalability, and resilience as the company expands into new markets and product lines.
“I’m excited to join Aero Build at such an exciting moment of opportunity,” said Brewster. “The company’s vision for revolutionizing mobility through design, technology, and sustainability is deeply aligned with my passion for operational excellence and innovation. I look forward to helping shape the next chapter of Aero Build’s journey.”
Brewster is based in the Nashville Metropolitan Area and will be working closely with teams across Aero Build’s product, engineering, and operations divisions.
About Aero Build
Founded in 2019, Aero Build’s mobile business trailers to help entrepreneurs live out their dreams. These units are suitable for a wide range of industries, from food service, coffee shops, to retail and healthcare. Our options make it easy for businesses to get a trailer that perfectly matches their requirements.
Media Contact:
Kat Wolle
Chief of Staff
kat@aerobuild.co
www.aerobuild.co
