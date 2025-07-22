Estate Advisor Announces National Expansion, Opens Enrollment for Exclusive Referral Program
Estate Advisor, the nation’s leading all-in-one estate settlement and estate services company, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its turnkey services, now available in all 50 U.S. states. The company has also officially opened enrollment for its highly anticipated Referral Partnership Program, creating new opportunities for attorneys, real estate professionals, financial advisors, and service providers to collaborate in delivering seamless estate solutions to families in transitio
New York, NY, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Estate Advisor Announces National Expansion, Opens Enrollment for Exclusive Referral Program, and Prepares for Reality TV Debut
Estate Advisor, the nation’s leading all-in-one estate settlement and estate services company, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its turnkey services, now available in all 50 U.S. states. The company has also officially opened enrollment for its highly anticipated Referral Partnership Program, creating new opportunities for attorneys, real estate professionals, financial advisors, and service providers to collaborate in delivering seamless estate solutions to families in transition.
Founded in 2003, Estate Advisor has spent over two decades reimagining what estate settlement should look like — and now, after years of strategic acquisitions and national infrastructure development, the company has created a first-of-its-kind estate settlement powerhouse that unifies all major services into one seamless experience for the client.
“Settling an estate is often a confusing and overwhelming maze,” said the company’s founder. “You’ve got probate attorneys working separately from estate sale companies, who are disconnected from real estate agents, accountants, junk removal providers, and tax advisors. Families are left to juggle multiple vendors, timelines, and critical legal responsibilities — often during a period of grief. Estate Advisor exists to solve that problem.”
A One-of-a-Kind Estate Concierge Experience
Whether someone has inherited a home, is navigating probate court, or simply doesn’t know where to start, Estate Advisor provides professional consultation and end-to-end execution — from determining the rightful beneficiaries, to cataloging and selling personal property, to preparing and selling the home itself, all the way to final legal discharge.
Their offerings include:
Probate and court document preparation
Inherited property management
Estate sales and liquidation of personal property
Asset discovery and valuation (gold, collectibles, jewelry, etc.)
Full-service property cleanouts and junk removal
Real estate listing and sale services (MLS-ready)
Estate tax coordination and final disbursements
By merging with and acquiring leading companies across these sectors, Estate Advisor has created a centralized solution that saves families time, money, and emotional stress.
Referral Partnership Program Now Open
As part of its national growth strategy, Estate Advisor has launched an exclusive Referral Partnership Program for select professionals in key U.S. markets. This program offers an unprecedented opportunity for estate attorneys, realtors, accountants, financial planners, and fiduciaries to plug into the Estate Advisor ecosystem and serve their clients with greater speed and confidence — while earning referral revenue for doing so.
Participants receive access to proprietary tools, national concierge support, white-label co-branding opportunities, and client lifecycle tracking technology. With demand for estate services rising due to aging baby boomers and intergenerational wealth transfer, the program is already receiving strong interest and limited enrollment will be granted per market to preserve exclusivity.
Coming Soon: A Revolutionary App and Television Appearance
In what promises to be a disruptive moment for the estate industry, Estate Advisor is preparing to launch a one-of-a-kind mobile application that integrates AI technology, task delegation, asset tracking, document management, and vendor coordination — all in a simple dashboard designed for both estate planners and executors. The app, which already has multiple patents pending, is scheduled to debut alongside Estate Advisor’s upcoming appearance on the hit television series. The show title has the word "Shark" in it.
“This app will do for estate management what TurboTax did for taxes and what Zillow did for real estate,” said a company spokesperson. “There’s nothing like it in the marketplace — until now.”
More details about the launch and Shark Tank episode will be announced in the coming weeks.
A New Standard in Estate Settlement
Estate Advisor is not just another estate sale company. It is the only national estate concierge platform combining legal, real estate, liquidation, cleanout, and settlement services into a single point of contact — offering compassionate, professional help at every step of the estate process.
Whether you’re an heir, executor, attorney, or advisor, Estate Advisor makes estate settlement easier, faster, and more efficient — from the home to everything inside of it, and beyond.
For press inquiries, interviews, or to request more information about Estate Advisor’s services or referral program, please visit Estate Advisor's website today!
Estate Advisor, the nation’s leading all-in-one estate settlement and estate services company, is proud to announce the nationwide expansion of its turnkey services, now available in all 50 U.S. states. The company has also officially opened enrollment for its highly anticipated Referral Partnership Program, creating new opportunities for attorneys, real estate professionals, financial advisors, and service providers to collaborate in delivering seamless estate solutions to families in transition.
Founded in 2003, Estate Advisor has spent over two decades reimagining what estate settlement should look like — and now, after years of strategic acquisitions and national infrastructure development, the company has created a first-of-its-kind estate settlement powerhouse that unifies all major services into one seamless experience for the client.
“Settling an estate is often a confusing and overwhelming maze,” said the company’s founder. “You’ve got probate attorneys working separately from estate sale companies, who are disconnected from real estate agents, accountants, junk removal providers, and tax advisors. Families are left to juggle multiple vendors, timelines, and critical legal responsibilities — often during a period of grief. Estate Advisor exists to solve that problem.”
A One-of-a-Kind Estate Concierge Experience
Whether someone has inherited a home, is navigating probate court, or simply doesn’t know where to start, Estate Advisor provides professional consultation and end-to-end execution — from determining the rightful beneficiaries, to cataloging and selling personal property, to preparing and selling the home itself, all the way to final legal discharge.
Their offerings include:
Probate and court document preparation
Inherited property management
Estate sales and liquidation of personal property
Asset discovery and valuation (gold, collectibles, jewelry, etc.)
Full-service property cleanouts and junk removal
Real estate listing and sale services (MLS-ready)
Estate tax coordination and final disbursements
By merging with and acquiring leading companies across these sectors, Estate Advisor has created a centralized solution that saves families time, money, and emotional stress.
Referral Partnership Program Now Open
As part of its national growth strategy, Estate Advisor has launched an exclusive Referral Partnership Program for select professionals in key U.S. markets. This program offers an unprecedented opportunity for estate attorneys, realtors, accountants, financial planners, and fiduciaries to plug into the Estate Advisor ecosystem and serve their clients with greater speed and confidence — while earning referral revenue for doing so.
Participants receive access to proprietary tools, national concierge support, white-label co-branding opportunities, and client lifecycle tracking technology. With demand for estate services rising due to aging baby boomers and intergenerational wealth transfer, the program is already receiving strong interest and limited enrollment will be granted per market to preserve exclusivity.
Coming Soon: A Revolutionary App and Television Appearance
In what promises to be a disruptive moment for the estate industry, Estate Advisor is preparing to launch a one-of-a-kind mobile application that integrates AI technology, task delegation, asset tracking, document management, and vendor coordination — all in a simple dashboard designed for both estate planners and executors. The app, which already has multiple patents pending, is scheduled to debut alongside Estate Advisor’s upcoming appearance on the hit television series. The show title has the word "Shark" in it.
“This app will do for estate management what TurboTax did for taxes and what Zillow did for real estate,” said a company spokesperson. “There’s nothing like it in the marketplace — until now.”
More details about the launch and Shark Tank episode will be announced in the coming weeks.
A New Standard in Estate Settlement
Estate Advisor is not just another estate sale company. It is the only national estate concierge platform combining legal, real estate, liquidation, cleanout, and settlement services into a single point of contact — offering compassionate, professional help at every step of the estate process.
Whether you’re an heir, executor, attorney, or advisor, Estate Advisor makes estate settlement easier, faster, and more efficient — from the home to everything inside of it, and beyond.
For press inquiries, interviews, or to request more information about Estate Advisor’s services or referral program, please visit Estate Advisor's website today!
Contact
Estate AdvisorContact
Susan Clark
800-567-2905
estateadvisor.group
Susan Clark
800-567-2905
estateadvisor.group
Categories