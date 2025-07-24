Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Hyattsville, MD, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant program for FY26.
After several years of planning research and community engagement, the Heritage Area’s boundary expansion request was developed together with the Prince George’s County Planning Department and approved by Prince George’s County Council Resolution CR-038-2025 in March and officially adopted by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, chaired by Secretary of Planning Rebecca Flora, in May.
“We’re very proud of this milestone in our organization’s growth to provide and direct resources and visitors to the historical and cultural assets of Prince George’s County,” said Meagan Baco, executive director, “Being in a Heritage Area is a sought-after distinction with significant community planning and economic development impact. We are excited to now have the opportunity to do this important work across all communities of the County.”
ATHA’s achievement represents the first Maryland Heritage Area to be expanded countywide, reducing geographic barriers to participation and helping unite diverse historical themes and cultural landscapes. All nonprofit and municipalities across the county are now eligible to apply for the ﬁnancial incentives and technical support of the Maryland Heritage Areas Program.
As a result of this expansion, two new applicants were eligible and were awarded funding from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority – Accokeek Foundation and the Alice Ferguson Foundation. These and other entities in areas of southern Prince George’s are now part of the state Anacostia Trails Heritage Area as well as the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, certified by United States Congress in 2023, representing an additional opportunity for cultural tourism investment.
In addition to those newly eligible grantees in Prince George’s County, the Maryland Heritage Areas Program awarded 91 grants totaling more than $4.6 million to Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and heritage tourism organizations. Grant awards were announced earlier this month by Governor Wes Moore, “History is an active force for promoting economic development and building strength in our communities. Projects funded through our Heritage Grant Awards will make Maryland more competitive, support a diverse array of new partnerships, and enrich the lives of thousands of people.”
Five projects in the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area of Prince George’s County have been awarded $270,000 in funding in the FY26 Maryland Heritage Areas Program grant cycle:
Accokeek Foundation / Harmonizing Histories: Outkitchen Restoration / $100,000: Accokeek Foundation is a non-profit organization that works closely with the National Park Service to interpret Piscataway Park and National Colonial Farm. The funding is focused on repairing the Farm’s outkitchen with appropriate materials as well as introducing new interpretive assets.
Alice Ferguson Foundation / Enhancing Visitor Experience at Hard Bargain Farm / $60,000: The Alice Ferguson Foundation is known for its educational and ecological programming. This grant makes capital improvements to the campus’ Living Building important for building accessibility and outdoor programming, and will greatly improve the visitor experience to Alice Ferguson Foundation.
M-NCPPC / We The People: Commemorating America's 250th in Prince George's / $50,000: M-NCPPC owns and operates many arts, cultural, historical, and recreational assets across Prince George’s County and Montgomery County. This funding is specific to PGParks’ capacity to launch and execute new programming in Prince George’s related to the upcoming Semiquincentennial in 2026.
Pyramid Atlantic Art Center / Gallery Expansion / $45,000: Pyramid Atlantic Art Center is an anchor in the Gateway Arts District. Funding will greatly expand the programmatic space within the Center’s historic Arcade Building which will allow for a significantly larger public gallery space for exhibits, workshops, classes, meetings, and special events.
Friends of Greenbelt Theatre, Inc. / Maryland in the Movies / $15,000: Friends of Greenbelt Theatre operates Greenbelt Cinema as a movie theatre and cultural center with the potential to reach a very large number of visitors. This funding leverages the Cinema’s popularity to the general public to showcase Maryland history, landscapes, and architecture through film.
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that manages the state-certified Heritage Area in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Certified in 2001, Anacostia Trails Heritage Area contributes to the vitality and economy of the county through cultural tourism.
