Mango AI Launches an AI Photo Animator to Convert Still Images into Videos
Mango AI has introduced an AI photo animator to breathe new life into static images. It uses advanced AI technology to convert users' photos into animated videos with realistic movements.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A static photo captures just a single moment after the shutter button is pressed. In the past, there were few ways for people to relive the scene before and after the picture was taken. Thanks to the advent of AI technology, it is now possible. Mango AI, an online AI video generator, has announced the launch of an AI photo animator (https://mangoanimate.com/ai/animate-photos) that transforms regular images into dynamic videos. The innovative tool adds realistic motions and sound to photos, making it ideal for anyone who wants to bring still images to life and share those special moments in a more engaging way.
The AI photo animator features an intuitive interface that enables users to grasp the tool in a short time. Users just need to upload a picture and a driving video with facial movements they want to apply. The tool employs advanced artificial intelligence to analyze what users have input and animate the image with the motions and sound from the driving video. The overall process takes just a few clicks, breaking the barrier of turning images into moving videos.
The flexibility for input formats is one of the key features of the AI photo animator. Users are allowed to upload images in widely used formats, such as JPG, JPEG, PNG, and WebP. When it comes to video inputs, the tool accommodates MP4, MOV, WebM, and W4V formats. To ensure smooth processing, the maximum duration for uploaded videos is set at 90 seconds, with a file size of up to 50 MB.
Besides, the tool is not limited to portraits alone. It enables users to upload group photos featuring multiple faces in a single frame. The versatility transforms the AI photo animator into a creative hub that makes a wide range of images come alive, from solo portraits to group shots.
Mango AI provides users with an array of sample photos and videos, including single portraits, group photos, and vintage images. These samples help users explore the tool's capabilities effortlessly, without having to upload their own pictures at the very beginning.
"Our AI photo animator has been a valuable asset for people to restore and revitalize cherished moments. Users can download the generated videos and share their creations with family and friends, transporting them back to those special scenes. This one-of-a-kind way brings an interesting twist to visual memories, offering more immersive and interactive experiences," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.
For more information about the AI photo animator, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/ai.
About Mango Animate
Mango Animate is a prominent animation creation platform that facilitates users in video generation. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools, including Mango AI, Mango AM, and Mango PM, to help users produce AI avatar videos, animations, and presentation videos with ease. Mango Animate endeavors to assist users in creating high-quality, appealing videos with more accessible and powerful tools.
Contact
Shero Quinn
+86 020-61972665
https://mangoanimate.com/
