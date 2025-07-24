"The Emperor and the Last Apostle: A Tale of Ancient Rome," by Lewis Ben Smith, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Emperor and the Last Apostle: A Tale of Ancient Rome by Lewis Ben Smith. This novel is published by Histria Christian, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to books that embody and promote Christian values and an understanding of the Christian faith.
The Emperor and the Last Apostle is a compelling historical novel that explores the final days of the Apostle John and the moral awakening of a Roman soldier caught between duty and truth. Rich with spiritual depth and historical authenticity, the novel brings the early Christian era vividly to life.
John of Ephesus, the last of the Twelve Apostles of Jesus of Nazareth, continues to minister to the faithful and heal the sick in defiance of Roman persecution. But the new emperor, Domitian—ruthless, paranoid, and determined to restore Rome’s fading gods—sees this new faith as a threat to his power. To silence John, he dispatches a young Praetorian guard, Junius Tullius, to arrest the old man and bring him to Rome for trial.
What begins as a simple mission of imperial loyalty quickly becomes something far more complex. As Tullius witnesses the quiet strength and mysterious power of the old apostle, he is drawn into a world of miracles, compassion, and radical courage. With Domitian’s rule growing ever more cruel and oppressive, Tullius finds himself caught in a life-altering conflict between duty to the emperor and his growing respect—and affection—for John.
Lewis Ben Smith is a Navy veteran and retired pastor with over 30 years of experience teaching history. He is the author of six published books, including President Hamilton: A Novel of Alternative History. Outside of teaching and writing, Lewis collects prehistoric artifacts and fossils, sharing his adventures on his YouTube channel, Indiana Smith.
The Emperor and the Last Apostle, by Lewis Ben Smith, 259 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-730-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
