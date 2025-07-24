"The Ancient Ones," by David Brin, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of The Ancient Ones by David Brin. This book is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.
In The Ancient Ones, bestselling author David Brin imagines a future where humans were once the trailblazers of space travel—explorers, diplomats, and leaders among the stars. But times have changed.
Now, a younger, faster, and more unpredictable species—the “demmies”—has taken the lead. Humans are seen as the seasoned elders, watching as others take the risks and win the glory. Caught in the middle is Dr. Alvin Montessori, a human advisor on a ship full of demmies, facing a strange new world and an even stranger first-contact situation.
This smart, funny, and quietly insightful novel explores what it means to be left behind, how cultures evolve, and how identity shifts when the spotlight moves on. It’s a story for anyone who’s ever wondered what happens after the golden age—and why the next chapter might matter just as much.
David Brin is a scientist, futurist, and bestselling author whose novels include Earth, Existence, and The Postman, which was adapted into a feature film starring Kevin Costner. His work has earned multiple Hugo and Nebula Awards and has been translated into over twenty languages. Brin is widely known for his commentary on science and future studies and has appeared on programs such as Nova, The Universe, and Life After People.
The Ancient Ones by David Brin., 163 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-540-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
