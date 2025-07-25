Marriott St. Louis Grand Welcomes Don Lenahan as General Manager
St. Louis, MO, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marriott St. Louis Grand is proud to welcome Don Lenahan as the new General Manager for the hotel. He brings 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry. This includes two decades with Marriott International, where he has held leadership roles across luxury resorts and large-scale convention hotels in both domestic and international markets.
Lenahan’s business philosophy is rooted in continuous improvement, seamless alignment, talent development, and empowerment, all designed to cultivate a high-performing service culture.
"I’m truly honored to join the incredible team at the Marriott St. Louis Grand and lead such an iconic property in the heart of St. Louis,” said Lenahan. “This hotel has a rich legacy, and I’m excited to build on that foundation, creating unforgettable experiences for our guests and driving continued success for our team and community.”
He most recently served as General Manager at Marriott International’s Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center in Overland Park, Kansas. Under his leadership, the hotel achieved benchmark results in guest service, associate engagement, and owner investment.
Previously, he served as the Complex Hotel Manager at Marriott International’s multi-branded complex that includes the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center and the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center. The complex has 1,444 guest rooms, 150,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space, and 9 food and beverage outlets.
Earlier in his career, he held numerous executive positions for The Ritz-Carlton in California, Georgia, Texas, Dubai, and Jamaica. The Ritz-Carlton is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International.
As an active community member, he served on the board of directors of the Overland Park Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was also Co-Chair for the Marriott Business Council in the Kansas City metro area.
Lenahan continued, “I cannot wait to immerse myself and my family in St. Louis and all that this wonderful city has to offer."
About Marriott St. Louis Grand
A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, wine, or bourbon. Custom bourbons created in partnership with Maker’s Mark® are the 1917 Grand Reserve and the award-winning 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, which received a Double Gold medal at the 2024 North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition (NABWC). With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.
