Author Keith Brew’s New Book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” is a Fascinating Exploration of Death, Human Longevity, and What Lies Beyond
Recent release “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Brew explores the evolution of death, the limits of human lifespan, and the mystery of what awaits after death. Weaving together scientific insight with philosophical reflection, the author challenges readers to reflect on what life and death truly mean to them.
Asheville, NC, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keith Brew has completed his new book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?”: a thought-provoking and profound reflection on the human condition, mortality, and what lies for mankind beyond the veil of death, both physically and spiritually.
Keith Brew received undergraduate and doctoral degrees from the University of London and has researched and taught undergraduate, graduate, and medical students on both sides of the pond. He and his wife have traveled extensively in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania and have a predilection for islands, particularly the Orkneys, north of Scotland. His research and scientific papers focus on the structure, biophysics, evolution, and functions of enzymes and other proteins.
“This represents an attempt to ‘cast a cold eye on life, on death’; it addresses three interlinked topics,” writes Brew. “Firstly, the foremost causes of human death and how they have changed during history and prehistory. Secondly, why, despite major advances in medicine and science, our lifetimes are limited to little more than 120 years. Finally, what happens to our physical bodies and individuality after we cross the great divide.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Keith Brew’s compelling series will captivate readers, inviting them to consider scientific and philosophical truths about death and the possibilities of the afterlife.
