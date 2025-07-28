Author Keith Brew’s New Book, “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” is a Fascinating Exploration of Death, Human Longevity, and What Lies Beyond

Recent release “Do We Sleep Forevermore When the Music Ends?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Keith Brew explores the evolution of death, the limits of human lifespan, and the mystery of what awaits after death. Weaving together scientific insight with philosophical reflection, the author challenges readers to reflect on what life and death truly mean to them.