Author Harold Breitman’s New Book, "Bernard and the Bell That Didn't Toll," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Boy, His Bell, and a Neighborhood That Loved Them Both

Recent release “Bernard and the Bell that Didn't Toll” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Harold Breitman is a heartfelt tale of a young boy named Bernard, who cares for his small town’s church bell and rings it every day. But after Bernard passes away, the bell stops ringing until a special person helps the bell find its joy once more.