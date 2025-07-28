Author Harold Breitman’s New Book, "Bernard and the Bell That Didn't Toll," Tells the Charming Story of a Young Boy, His Bell, and a Neighborhood That Loved Them Both
Recent release “Bernard and the Bell that Didn't Toll” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Harold Breitman is a heartfelt tale of a young boy named Bernard, who cares for his small town’s church bell and rings it every day. But after Bernard passes away, the bell stops ringing until a special person helps the bell find its joy once more.
New York, NY, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Harold Breitman has completed his new book, “Bernard and the Bell that Didn't Toll”: a stirring tale that centers around a young boy and his special church bell that he rings for all his town to hear.
In “Bernard and the Bell that Didn’t Toll,” readers are introduced to a young boy named Bernard, who cares for his local church’s bell and makes sure to ring it every day so everyone in town can enjoy its sound. But when Bernard passes away, the bell grows sad and stops ringing all together, until Bernard’s mother convinces it to ring once more in order to continue sharing Bernard’s love and joy.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Harold Breitman’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on the bell’s journey to find its joy in ringing once more.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Bernard and the Bell that Didn't Toll" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
In “Bernard and the Bell that Didn’t Toll,” readers are introduced to a young boy named Bernard, who cares for his local church’s bell and makes sure to ring it every day so everyone in town can enjoy its sound. But when Bernard passes away, the bell grows sad and stops ringing all together, until Bernard’s mother convinces it to ring once more in order to continue sharing Bernard’s love and joy.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Harold Breitman’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts of young readers as they follow along on the bell’s journey to find its joy in ringing once more.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Bernard and the Bell that Didn't Toll" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories