Tracey Magen’s Newly Released "Starlight" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Explores Empathy, Forgiveness, and Finding One’s Purpose in God’s Creation
“Starlight” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tracey Magen is a beautifully written and thought-provoking story that encourages young readers to consider the impact of their actions and embrace their unique role in God’s plan.
New York, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Starlight,” a delightful and meaningful children’s story that illustrates important life lessons through the eyes of a humble freshwater mussel, is the creation of published author, Tracey Magen.
Tracey Magen shares, “Star is a rainbow mussel, or a freshwater shellfish, who lives peacefully in the mighty Buffalo River in Northern Arkansas. She enjoys her quiet life until a particular member of another species begins to disrupt her happy home. This disrespectful behavior continues until Star can’t take it anymore, but afterward she is left to wonder.
“Are there words that can never be taken back?
What do you do after the damage has been done?
What if YOU were the one who was wrong?
Can you recover?
“Unfortunately, it becomes painfully obvious to Star that when we judge others, bad things can happen. During this painful trial she realizes that everyone has a purpose in God’s kingdom. When she realizes her own purpose – It’s Starlight!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracey Magen’s new book is a touching narrative filled with gentle wisdom, ideal for teaching children about humility, compassion, and the power of grace. With its engaging characters and meaningful message, “Starlight” is a wonderful addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “Starlight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Starlight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tracey Magen shares, “Star is a rainbow mussel, or a freshwater shellfish, who lives peacefully in the mighty Buffalo River in Northern Arkansas. She enjoys her quiet life until a particular member of another species begins to disrupt her happy home. This disrespectful behavior continues until Star can’t take it anymore, but afterward she is left to wonder.
“Are there words that can never be taken back?
What do you do after the damage has been done?
What if YOU were the one who was wrong?
Can you recover?
“Unfortunately, it becomes painfully obvious to Star that when we judge others, bad things can happen. During this painful trial she realizes that everyone has a purpose in God’s kingdom. When she realizes her own purpose – It’s Starlight!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tracey Magen’s new book is a touching narrative filled with gentle wisdom, ideal for teaching children about humility, compassion, and the power of grace. With its engaging characters and meaningful message, “Starlight” is a wonderful addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “Starlight” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Starlight,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories