Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD’s Newly Released "The Other Side of God" is a Bold and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Divine Justice and Biblical Truth
“The Other Side of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD is a compelling theological examination that challenges modern misconceptions about God by presenting a balanced view of His love, justice, and holiness.
Bronx, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Other Side of God”: an illuminating work that addresses the often-overlooked aspects of God’s nature. “The Other Side of God” is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD, who was born in Benin City, Nigeria in 1958, and has dedicated his life to evangelism and ministry. Starting his faith journey with the Scripture Union in high school, he later served under the renowned Archbishop Benson Idahosa, gaining foundational experience in teaching, intercession, and evangelism. After relocating to the United States in 1990, he continued his ministry under Bishop James Copeland, who ordained him as an elder in 1996. Following Bishop Copeland's passing, Dr. Aikoriogie was divinely called to serve as associate pastor and later founded Church of Hope Evangelical Ministries International Inc. (Hope Center) in 2003. He holds degrees in business and theology, including a Doctor of Divinity and a PhD in Christian Philosophy. A committed evangelist, his mission of healing, deliverance, and restoration continues to impact lives across the U.S. and globally.
Rev. Dr. Aikoriogie shares, “The world sees God as a loving God who accepts sin and understands. This book will dispel many misconceptions the world may form about God. The Lord Almighty is a loving God, but he is a consuming fire (Hebrews 12:29). As you read, you will see and understand how the Lord Almighty operates. God killed in the Old Testament, he killed in the New Testament, and he is still killing.
“This book addresses a variety of topics such as the four hundred years of silence period. This book discusses the many kings God appointed. You will learn in the book how those kings performed in their duties and how God rewarded each of them based on their conduct. This book addresses the false teaching of universalism and the negative impact it has on society.
“I vehemently believe this book will open your understanding of the mystery of the kingdom of God. This book surveys the personality of God, and it surveys the Bible. This book will point out key verses of what God expects from you that some ministers do not know about. This book will encourage and guide you to live a holy and uncompromised life. This book can be used in seminaries, Bible college, Bible universities, and even in your own homes.
“May God Bless you as you read this book. In Jesus Christ’s name, amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD’s new book delivers a profound call to return to biblical truth and spiritual integrity.
Consumers can purchase “The Other Side of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Other Side of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
