Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD’s Newly Released "The Other Side of God" is a Bold and Thought-Provoking Exploration of Divine Justice and Biblical Truth

“The Other Side of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Osayande Aikoriogie, PhD is a compelling theological examination that challenges modern misconceptions about God by presenting a balanced view of His love, justice, and holiness.