Chris Hutchinson’s Newly Released "Heaven-Sent" is a Heartwarming and Imaginative Tale of Divine Intervention, Unexpected Companionship, and Second Chances
“Heaven-Sent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chris Hutchinson is a charming narrative that blends the earthly with the heavenly, weaving an uplifting story of healing, purpose, and the unanticipated ways grace can arrive.
Lake Oswego, OR, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Heaven-Sent”: an uplifting story of angelic guidance, healing hearts, and the beauty of second chances. “Heaven-Sent” is the creation of published author, Chris Hutchinson, a dedicated wife and native of Canada who pursued various careers, including teaching, playing piano, and marketing art glass internationally. Writing and journaling became a cherished outlet, especially during retreats to Denman Island. Now living near Portland, Oregon, on Lake Oswego, she enjoys a rich life of travel and creativity with her husband, often spending winters in Hawaii and traveling through Europe.
Chris Hutchinson shares, “Roger Hope is one of Canada’s foremost artists. His current situation has been brought to the attention of the Senior Guardian Angel Council.
“He requires assistance in the form of an intervention that will allow him to resume the use of his God-given talent. Angel Angie is best for this type of assignment. She is given a dossier of information about the man which will enable her to aide his recovery. The council informs her that ultimately they want him back in front of his easel and wielding a paint brush.
“Angie struggles alone to help her new client and decides to recruit her closest friend and senior angel, Nigel. At his suggestion, she agrees to request additional backup from the Senior Guardian Council.
“Senior council, however, has just been presented with a crisis from the canine unit. That situation is a need to immediately extricate and relocate an at-risk senior canine angel. Currently, working in a South American village, the incoming details are dire. A decision is heatedly debated until Nigel brings forward a suggestion that a mature canine could be a helpful addition to Angel Angie’s mission. Maybe transporting him to Canada would keep him safe? The motion is quickly moved and passed, and the Labrador is located, evacuated, and whisked north.
“As discussion continues in the council chamber, it is noted that a recently vetted human woman, Caroline Lansdowne, could also use a hand from the angels. Coincidentally, she resides in the same city as Mr. Hope.
“This piece of news brings chuckles from the council.
“They are confident that Angel Angie will find a way to potentially unite a perfect trio.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Hutchinson’s new book is a delightful story that reminds readers of the power of hope, love, and the gentle guidance of unseen forces working behind the scenes.
Consumers can purchase “Heaven-Sent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Heaven-Sent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
