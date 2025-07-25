Charles L. Nelson, Do’s Newly Released "Ekbasis: A Way of Escape" is a Thought-Provoking Examination of Spiritual Freedom
“Ekbasis: A Way of Escape” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles L. Nelson, DO is a powerful spiritual memoir and theological exploration aimed at breaking the chains of religious formalism through renewed clarity and understanding of scripture.
College Place, WA, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ekbasis: A Way of Escape”: a compelling and insightful guide to overcoming religious confusion and reclaiming the joy of authentic Christian faith. “Ekbasis: A Way of Escape” is the creation of published author, Charles L. Nelson, DO, who was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam before completing college and attending medical school through a federal rehabilitation program. His medical career included work in well-child clinics, general surgery, obstetrics, emergency care, and family practice across Washington State. Spiritually, he was introduced to religion at a young age, eventually embracing a strict, works-based Christianity shaped by extensive reading and church attendance. Over time, he came to see this approach as spiritually destructive. His book aims to clarify misunderstood theological concepts and guide readers away from religious formalism toward a more authentic, freeing faith.
Nelson shares, “The religious authorities in the days of Christ had encrusted God’s law with so many rules, regulations, and traditions that the beauty of the law was lost, and keeping of the law a heavy burden. The joy of righteousness and salvation had become drudge and dreary. This work is purposed to clear away the rubbish accumulated through the change of the meaning of words through the years since the King James Version was written, the obfuscation occasioned by highly critical theologians, and the difficulty of turning Koine Greek, Aramaic, and Hebrew phrases and colloquialisms into common English of today by illuminating principles that can be applied to every test, making the meaning to be clear as sunlight, thereby drawing the reader to appreciate the beauty of holiness and the Jesus who exemplified the true Christian virtues.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles L. Nelson, DO’s new book offers a refreshing take on scripture and faith, calling readers to a clearer and more fulfilling understanding of God's word.
Consumers can purchase “Ekbasis: A Way of Escape” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ekbasis: A Way of Escape,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
