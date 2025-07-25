Arjun Roy’s Newly Released "The REAWAKENING" is a Powerful Spiritual Memoir Chronicling a Brahmin Priest’s Transformative Journey to Christ
“The REAWAKENING” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arjun Roy is a compelling and deeply personal account of a Hindu priest’s conversion to Christianity, offering insight into spiritual searching, divine encounters, and the early evangelical movement in India.
New York, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The REAWAKENING”: a stirring and heartfelt account of one man’s journey from Hinduism to a life devoted to Christ. “The REAWAKENING” is the creation of published author, Arjun Roy, who was a minister and the founder of a Christian Ashram in Northern India. A Brahmin Hindu priest by birthright, Roy embarked on a lifelong search for God, whom he found at the feet of the cross. This book is his testimony.
Arjun Roy shares, “Born to a devout Hindu family in the late 1800s in India, Arjun Roy dutifully followed the path that was laid out ahead of him—the path of a Brahmin priest. He was raised in an environment steeped in the ritualism of Hinduism. As a young schoolboy, Roy had an encounter with a Christian friend, which was the start of a lifelong journey to seek the truth.
“Along his journey, Roy received warnings from God that the path he was on was not the right one. From inexplicably losing his voice to receiving the premonition of his daughter’s death, he found himself many times calling out for and desperately seeking a presence he had never known. Little did he know that the one he was searching for, Jesus Christ, was in his heart all along.
“'The Reawakening' is a prolific memoir that not only offers a glimpse into the early evangelical Christian movement in India but also shows how, if one truly knocks, the door will be opened.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arjun Roy’s new book offers readers a touching narrative of faith, redemption, and divine purpose, encouraging those on their own spiritual quests to listen for God’s call.
Consumers can purchase “The REAWAKENING” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The REAWAKENING,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
