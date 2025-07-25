Felicia Woods Dortch’s Newly Released "Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light" is a Heartwarming Story That Encourages Young Readers to Embrace Their Purpose

“Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Felicia Woods Dortch is a delightful and inspiring tale designed to uplift children with the message that they are never too young to reflect God’s love and light in the world around them.