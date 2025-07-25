Felicia Woods Dortch’s Newly Released "Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light" is a Heartwarming Story That Encourages Young Readers to Embrace Their Purpose
“Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Felicia Woods Dortch is a delightful and inspiring tale designed to uplift children with the message that they are never too young to reflect God’s love and light in the world around them.
Elko, GA, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light”: a charming and spiritually uplifting children’s book that highlights the importance of letting God's light shine through acts of love, kindness, and purpose. “Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light” is the creation of published author, Felicia Woods Dortch, a loving wife, mother, and designer that lives in Georgia with her family. She enjoys traveling, interior design, singing, writing poetry, and being a self-proclaimed "foodie". Most sincerely, she feels inspired by the Holy Spirit to share the love of Jesus Christ with children and their families through her writing.
Dortch shares, “Sometimes in life it feels as if you are too little to do anything that matters. But that is not true! No matter what age you are, you are a unique child of God created in His image (Gen.1:27). And there is a purpose for your life! You were created to shine bright and glorify your heavenly Father (Matt. 5:16). Jesus encourages us to let our light shine in all things and show His love to others.
“Discover how Princess Keke purposefully spreads the love and joy (of the Lord) to those around her, and how you can do the same!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Felicia Woods Dortch’s new book is a beautiful reminder of each child’s God-given value and a joyful invitation to live a life that reflects Christ’s light.
Consumers can purchase “Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess Keke and The Kingdom of Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
