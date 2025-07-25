William Ofosu-Addo’s Newly Released "Discovering Your Destiny" is an Inspiring Guide to Uncovering Purpose and Favor
“Discovering Your Destiny: In Search of Divine Favor to Fulfill a Destiny” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Ofosu-Addo is a compelling three-volume series offering motivational and theological insights on finding one’s life purpose and divine favor.
Mount Vernon, NY, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Discovering Your Destiny: In Search of Divine Favor to Fulfill a Destiny”: an insightful and motivational work, designed to inspire readers on their journey to discovering life’s purpose. “Discovering Your Destiny: In Search of Divine Favor to Fulfill a Destiny” is the creation of published author, William Ofosu-Addo, who holds a doctor of ministry degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, (USA), a master of theology (Th.M) degree from Princeton Theological Seminary (USA), and a bachelor of divinity (BD) degree from Trinity Theological Seminary (Legon, Ghana). He is an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who has served his church in various fields including, Director of Training, Director of Mission & Evangelism, and a Chairperson of Presbytery. Currently, he is a minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in New York. His desire is to empower young leaders to transform their generation for Christ and exert godly influence on society.
Ofosu-Addo shares, “Discovering Your Destiny is a three-volume motivational and life-changing book, designed to capture and sustain the interest of the reader. The topics covered are contemporary, discussed with deep theological insight, and present life-transforming experiences that will stimulate enthusiasm and generate a strong search to discover the meaning and purpose of living. It can best be described as The Empowerment Series.
“Volume 1: A Year of Discovery arouses a search to discover the purpose of life and how to fulfill it. Volume 2: A Year of Favor uses the biblical story of the virgin Mary, Jesus’s mother, and draws attention to the significance of favor required to fulfill a God-giving destiny. Volume 3: A Year of Destiny motivates the reader to generate a vision and trust God to fulfill a destiny in his or her generation.
“A scholar in philosophy and biblical studies postulates, 'What a brilliant masterpiece! Indeed, this is a must-read book for every young person, but I dare say, the style of presentation, and the divine wisdom communicated make the material relevant to every age and every generation.' Although the book is written from a biblical perspective, the author’s rich life experiences as a pastor, trainer, social worker, educator, and international traveler make the material practical, motivational, and insightful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Ofosu-Addo’s new book offers transformative wisdom and inspiration for anyone seeking to discover and fulfill their life’s divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Discovering Your Destiny: In Search of Divine Favor to Fulfill a Destiny” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Discovering Your Destiny: In Search of Divine Favor to Fulfill a Destiny,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
