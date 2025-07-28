Cheryl Anderson’s Newly Released "Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales" is a Heartwarming and Whimsical Collection of Stories Designed to Delight Readers of All Ages
“Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Anderson is a charming compilation of imaginative tales filled with humor, life lessons, and childlike wonder that captures the joy of storytelling across generations.
Mesa, AZ, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales”: a delightful blend of imaginative storytelling and heartfelt moments for readers young and old. “Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Anderson, who is retired and lives in Mesa, Arizona. Residing with her, is her chiweenie puppy named Ruby, a twenty-year-old desert tortoise named Tuttle, and her ninety-plus-year-old mother whom she is a caregiver to.
Anderson shares, “This collection of humorous stories will ignite, excite, and delight the imaginations of all ages! From six children who make-believe they’ve found a portal in time and are being chased by a dinosaur to seeing things through the eyes of a sneaky snake who is trying desperately to escape a scary situation. What about a hilarious bake-off contest with your siblings on a rainy day with your moms, grandma, and great-grandma judging? Then, there is a very curious turtle in the forest, who tries desperately to convince his three best friends (a fox, a hare, and a deer) that there are fairies in the forest who bake flutter-butter pie and what-knot bread. Continuing, this curious little turtle wants to know what it’s like outside the forest, and ends up vacationing with a family, which will bring belly laughs to all! Things don’t always go as planned or expected, and one little girl finds that out on Christmas Eve. Her first emotion is anger but soon realizes how amazing God’s light is to turn things around just when they seem the darkest and create the most magical night of her life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Anderson’s new book brings to life a treasury of timeless tales rooted in faith, family, and fun—perfect for reading aloud or enjoying quietly.
Consumers can purchase “Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mamaw’s Treasury of Cheritales,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
