EJE MANU’s Newly Released “Where Tilda’s Heart Lay” is a Powerful Memoir of Resilience, Loss, and Survival
“Where Tilda’s Heart Lay” from Christian Faith Publishing author EJE MANU is a deeply emotional and personal story of one woman’s strength and determination in the face of unimaginable hardship.
New York, NY, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Where Tilda’s Heart Lay”: a poignant and stirring memoir of survival, grief, and the unbreakable will of the human spirit. “Where Tilda’s Heart Lay” is the creation of published author, EJE MANU, a dedicated wife and retired French language teacher who also served as a high school principal in Nigeria.
EJE MANU shares, “A chronicle, memoir, or recollections! The story was inspired by the parting gift of an ailing matriarch, faced with life’s unexpected downturns!
Then followed a whirlwind of a journey of a family in a war-ravaged clime, forced through a dark winding tunnel of grief, despondency, starvation, blood, and losses. Through these thorny ways, she emerged, albeit, beaten, bloodied, bent, yet unbroken.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, EJE MANU’s new book offers readers an inspiring journey of faith, survival, and courage against the backdrop of a troubled world.
