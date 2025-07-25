Sandra Huber’s New Book, "Cat in Trash," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Cat Who Lives in the Trash Until a Young Boy Takes Him Home
Moorestown, NJ, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author and illustrator, Sandra Huber, a storyteller, writer, and environmentalist whose thirty-year career revolved around the volunteer cleanup of public lands, has completed her most recent book, “Cat in Trash”: a stirring tale of a cat who is taken from his life of living in the trash to create a new home with a kindhearted boy who adopts him.
As a community activist and wannabe journalist, author Sandra Huber established cleanups in cities where dense populations tend to increase litter problems, developed programs especially for children, and worked to bring diverse populations together. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia. She has also enjoyed taking classes at the School of the Visual Arts in New York City.
“'Cat in Trash' is the story of a very fine cat that lived in a trash pile until a little boy named Philip took him home,” writes Huber. “The story is written for children to teach values of love and compassion, for each other and for the world in which we live.
“The story may also be a good read for the adult stuck in the muck of a trash pile.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sandra Huber’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this heartfelt and endearing story of kindness and compassion. With colorful artwork to help bring Huber’s story to life, “Cat in Trash” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved entry to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cat in Trash” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
