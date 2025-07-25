Lane Bradbury’s New Book, "Even the Least of These," is a Powerful Novel Set in the American South During the 1930s That Explores Themes of Racism and Prejudice
Weehawken, NJ, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lane Bradbury, an acclaimed actress and writer, has completed her most recent book, “Even the Least of These”: a poignant and thought-provoking novel that centers around the lives of those living in the Deep American South during the 1930s, exploring the hateful prejudice of the time that is just as pervasive in modern America as it was nearly a century ago.
Author Lane Bradbury was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in Fulton County in 1938. After high school, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in dance and theatre and was accepted into the Actors Studio at the age of twenty-one, making her the youngest member they had ever taken in at that time. After her first Broadway show, “J.B.,” Bradbury went on to play Dainty June in “Gypsy” with Ethel Merman, then Tennessee Williams’s “Night of the Iguana” and June Havoc’s “Marathon 33.” She later moved to the West Coast, where she starred in many TV shows, as well as the films “Maybe I’ll Come Home in the Spring” and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” She has two daughters, Elkin and Angelique, and now three grandchildren—Colby, Jenny Drew, and Merivelle. She still takes five ballet classes a week in New York City, where she also performs in her cabaret shows, “Let Me Entertain You Again,” “Ma vie en Chansons Français,” and “We Must Remember These Moments.”
“‘Even the Least of These’ takes place in the 1930s, in the Deep South, and it mirrors the racism and prejudice that we are experiencing today,” writes Bradbury. “Put together a born-again preacher, Charles, who is fighting his own homosexuality, and a born-again deacon, Mobley, who feels God’s power to heal only when his subjects are weak and powerless.
“Put together two young Afro-American men who have been best friends since childhood. They have managed to keep under wraps the sexual urges they have had for each other because of the ‘eternal damnation’ it would bring onto them.
“The story weaves itself around Liz-Beth, in her fifties, being born mentally retarded. The left side of her body is paralyzed, and she walks with an awkward limp. Always under her left arm, she carries Suzy, her little stuffed monkey.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lane Bradbury’s book will captivate readers as they see their own society mirrored back at them through the lens of this riveting tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Even the Least of These” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Even the Least of These” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
